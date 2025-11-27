Thursday’s Headlines are Giving Thanks(ish)

Many of us call Thanksgiving the best day of the year: a celebration of cherished food and family members (in that order), without all that cultural baggage.

Of course, that's not true; there's always baggage. Every society that thrives today does so with a debt to a history filled with pain, exploitation and self-serving decision-making. It's painful to point it out, but if we can't point it out on Thanksgiving — when we literally give thanks for the bounty that we enjoy as Americans — then when can we?

So let's give thanks, yes, for all our fortune, but let us never forget that there are others who don't share it. We'll be back tomorrow with more news (and less editorializing about global inequality).