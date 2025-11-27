Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines are Giving Thanks(ish)

7:01 AM EST on November 27, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Many of us call Thanksgiving the best day of the year: a celebration of cherished food and family members (in that order), without all that cultural baggage.

Of course, that's not true; there's always baggage. Every society that thrives today does so with a debt to a history filled with pain, exploitation and self-serving decision-making. It's painful to point it out, but if we can't point it out on Thanksgiving — when we literally give thanks for the bounty that we enjoy as Americans — then when can we?

So let's give thanks, yes, for all our fortune, but let us never forget that there are others who don't share it. We'll be back tomorrow with more news (and less editorializing about global inequality).

Gersh Kuntzman

Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He’s also the writer and producer of “Murder at the Food Coop,” which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

More from Streetsblog USA

Car culture

Book Excerpt Special: Jonathan Lethem’s ‘Program’s Progress’

Class struggle. Infirm secondary superheroes. Suicidal sheep. It’s all in Jonathan Lethem's new collection of short stories, "A Different Kind of Tension." Here's an excerpt — featuring class struggle with cars!

November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Welcome to the Jungle, Wednesday’s Headlines

The COP30 climate summit in the Amazon rain forest exposed world leaders to the effects of climate change, but they still failed to take action.

Blake Aued
November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Safety’s Last for Tuesday’s Headlines

A ProPublica investigation found 30 instances where DOT actions under President Trump endanger lives.

Blake Aued
November 25, 2025
Vision Zero

Is Austin a Vision Zero Leader Hiding In Plain Sight?

Changes have been slow in Bat City, but they are meaningful and starting to show success.

November 24, 2025
Promoted ArchivesNew Jersey

‘Dirty and Embarrassing’: Disgraced Former Gov. Fights Against Street Safety in Mayoral Run

All eyes are on the Garden State's second city, where a former governor plots a comeback with a divisive, anti-safety campaign.

November 24, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Bussin’

The U.S. DOT released $2 billion for 165 agencies to buy 2,400 new buses.

November 24, 2025
