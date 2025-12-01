Monday’s Headlines Go Cold Turkey

- The U.S. government's addiction to road construction, combined with lagging gas-tax revenue, is costing taxpayers upwards of $40 billion a year to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent since it went into the red more than 30 years ago. (Fortune; paywall)
- When the federal government awards grants for complete streets, it often results in overengineered highways that check all the boxes but remain dangerous for people on bikes or on foot. (Strong Towns)
- The Rails to Trails Conservancy is raising the alarm about congressional Republicans' commitment to defund walking and biking trails in the next transportation funding bill.
- The Federal Transit Administration is calling on local agencies to help prevent suicides, which accounted for half of transit-related deaths last year. (Progressive Railroading)
- High-powered e-bikes whose riders can suffer from injuries more akin to motorcycle wrecks continue to cause concern (New York Times; Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- Traffic deaths dropped by half in Washington, D.C. over the past year (WAMU). More Vision Zero news:
- Deaths remain high but serious injuries are down in Philadelphia, which just released a new traffic safety plan. (Billy Penn)
- Nebraska is in the midst of its deadliest year for pedestrians in three decades, but its largest city, Omaha, is taking action. (Nebraska Public Media)
- Sacramento is moving toward a quick-build strategy as traffic deaths mount. (Bee)
- Drivers have killed 29 people in Arlington, Texas this year, down from 52 two years ago. (KERA)
- In Los Angeles, car crashes kill more people than homicides. (LAist)
- Milwaukee County Transit has scaled back plans for service cuts but still intends to reduce service on six routes. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Las Vegas police sent people wearing inflatable turkey costumes out into crosswalks and wound up ticketing more than 100 drivers. (Fox 5)
- Enjoy live holiday-themed music and free cookies on Milwaukee's streetcar, The Hop (Record). The Kansas City streetcar is offering similar holiday cheer (Fox 4).
