Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Walk the Line

If you're a capitalist, the market says there's a premium for living in a walkable neighborhood. So why not supply more to meet demand?

12:01 AM EST on December 19, 2025

Photo: Paul Goddin
  • Almost 80 percent of homebuyers, including even larger proportions of Gen Z and Millennials, are willing to pay more for a house in a walkable area (CNU Public Square). Since they're so desirable, why not make more neighborhoods walkable, and build walkable neighborhoods instead of autocentric sprawl?
  • Blue states are suing the Trump administration again, alleging that it illegally canceled electric vehicle charger programs. (E&E News; paywall)
  • Take it easy on the road salt: Some streams in Northeastern states are twice as salty as seawater, killing aquatic live, according to a Penn State study. While it's needed to keep roads passable, salt can be used more judiciously. (WHYY)
  • As the World Cup and the Olympics approach, Los Angeles is spending $1.5 billion on road projects around LAX that will actually make traffic worse. (L.A. Times)
  • San Diego's plans for a $100 billion-plus transit expansion set to go before voters is getting less and less ambitious in the face of rising construction costs and topography challenges. (Union-Tribune)
  • Arizona Republicans are jeopardizing Phoenix's chances to obtain federal funding for extending light rail. (KJZZ)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is dealing with the fallout from two high-profile stabbings. WCCB sent a reporter to St. Louis, where a MetroLink official blamed fare evasion for crime.
  • Nashville will never be safe until the city gets as serious about transit and sidewalks as it is about a new football stadium, writes a former member of the traffic and parking commission. (Tennessee Lookout)
  • Lime bike and e-scooter rentals in Seattle rose 61% this year, and the Pike Place Market was Lime's most popular destination in North America. (Secret Seattle)
  • A Kansas City Magazine writer rode the length of newly extended streetcar line and declared it to be "a thread connecting our city."
  • Missoula approved final plans for $24 million worth of transportation projects, including a riverside trail and downtown road diet. (Current)
  • My conservative hometown of Trussville, Alabama on the outskirts of Birmingham received a $30,000 state grant to fill a sidewalk gap connecting an elementary school to two trails, allowing students to safely walk to a nearby river for lessons (ABC 33/40). If they can do it, anyone can.

