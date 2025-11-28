Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines Are on Autopilot

While we remain skeptical of driverless vehicles, they do sound nice while in a tryptophan stupor.

12:01 AM EST on November 28, 2025

IPAM, UCLA
  • Driverless shuttles that carry more people than cars and can pick up or drop off passengers at virtual stops close to their homes could be a more environmentally alternative to simply swapping personal vehicles for autonomous versions. (The Conversation)
  • Driver-assist technology is making big rigs safer by ensuring truck drivers stay in their lane and don't fall asleep, but they could also replace truckers' jobs entirely one day. (NPR)
  • Uber and Chinese robotaxi company WeRide are partnering on truly driverless — no human backup — taxis in Abu Dhabi. (TechCrunch)
  • Solar sidewalks can reduce emissions by powering electric delivery vehicles. (PV Magazine)
  • Fast-growing cities will inevitable expand outward, but that doesn't have to mean sprawling wastelands of parking lots and drive-throughs, according to Bill Fulton. (The Future of Where)
  • Los Angeles is an example of how city governments can partner with guerrilla urbanists to make streets safer. (Next City)
  • Drivers killed 120 people in Philadelphia last year, the majority of them children. The city's latest Vision Zero plan includes more bike lanes and traffic cameras to bring that number down. (KYW)
  • Detroit bus drivers are getting a big raise, based on the premise that retaining experienced drivers will improve on-time performance. (Free Press)
  • A group called BikeLoud PDX is organizing residents to keep Portland bike lanes free of leaves. (BikePortland)
  • Richmond has a backlog of 2,000 sidewalk repairs. (WTVR)
  • Barcelona isn't overly fond of the tourists who swarm the city, and doesn't allow foreigners to use its bikeshare. For most cities it would make more sense to rake in revenue by charging short-term users more, but the Spanish city has so many tourists that they might actually overwhelm the system. (CityLab)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Vision Zero

OPINION: Where Cities are Investing, Vision Zero is Working 

As the Vision Zero Network turns 10, it's time to look at what works and what is achievable (a lot!).

November 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines are Giving Thanks(ish)

November 27, 2025
Car culture

Book Excerpt Special: Jonathan Lethem’s ‘Program’s Progress’

Class struggle. Infirm secondary superheroes. Suicidal sheep. It’s all in Jonathan Lethem's new collection of short stories, "A Different Kind of Tension." Here's an excerpt — featuring class struggle with cars!

November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Welcome to the Jungle, Wednesday’s Headlines

The COP30 climate summit in the Amazon rain forest exposed world leaders to the effects of climate change, but they still failed to take action.

Blake Aued
November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Safety’s Last for Tuesday’s Headlines

A ProPublica investigation found 30 instances where DOT actions under President Trump endanger lives.

Blake Aued
November 25, 2025
Vision Zero

Is Austin a Vision Zero Leader Hiding In Plain Sight?

Changes have been slow in Bat City, but they are meaningful and starting to show success.

November 24, 2025
See all posts