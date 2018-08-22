The “Sorry Bus Stops” Final Round 1 Battle: Suffolk County vs. New York City

If you can have a sorry bus stop there, you can have a sorry bus stop anywhere.

Yes, it’s up to you, New York, N.Y. as we pit two really lousy Big Apple bus stops to round out the Elite Eight in our annual America’s Sorriest Bus Stop competition.

Nashville; Cincinnati; Beverly Hills; Pittsburgh; McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania and New Orleans have already moved on to the second round. Meanwhile, voting is still open for yesterday’s matchup, which pitted San Rafael, California, against Vancouver.

Today’s contenders are extra awful because they come from the nation’s most transit friendly metro area. But they still fall into the traps we see elsewhere: complete disregard for riders’ safety and comfort. Let’s take a look:

Brentwood, N.Y.

