autonomous vehicles

America’s Kids Deserve Better Than a Waymo Subscription

What do America's young people lose when they have to buy independence from a corporation that rents out driverless cars?

1:04 AM EDT on July 15, 2025

Photo: Aamy Dugiere

Autonomous vehicle giant Waymo is starting to experiment with subscription packages for teens — including those too young to drive. But as America's kids gain high-tech motorized independence, what will they lose in exchange? 

Today on the Brake, host Kea Wilson goes solo for an informal chat about the debate over driverless cars as a youth mobility solution, whether autonomous vehicles will even further isolate young people from their communities and the dangers of relying on corporations for our basic human needs.

Along the way, Wilson touches on teen driving safety, the concept of "bump-ability," and why parents are scared to let their kids outside on their own, even if they're not particularly worried about car crashes. 

For an unedited transcript of this podcast (with typos,) click here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

