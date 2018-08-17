Sorry Bus Stops: Salt Lake City vs. McKees Rocks

SLC vs. McKees Rocks

Variety is the spice of Streetsblog’s Sorriest Bus Stop in America tournament, and today’s first round match introduces two bus stops that are each sorry in their own unique way.

So far, bus stops in Nashville, Cincinnati, and Beverly Hills are through to the second round. Voting is open until midnight for yesterday’s matchup pairing Pittsburgh against Revere, Massachusetts.

Now meet the contenders in today’s competition.

Salt Lake City

Salt lake City bus stop

You may be wondering what’s so bad about this bus stop in Taylorsville, Utah, outside Salt Lake City. But there’s a good reason two people independently nominated it for this competition.

At first, this “appears to be a splendid example of a bus stop done right,” in the word of nominator Mike Christensen. “It sits upon a concrete pad with a shelter, bench, and even a trash can.”

But actually it’s terrible. The nearest crosswalk is 1,100 feet away, and what makes that really galling is what’s right across the street, Christensen says:

This bus stop lies along a five-lane wide stroad, where drivers typically speed along at 50 mph or more. The reason why the bus stop has undergone extensive improvements lies in the simple fact that it sits across the street from the headquarters of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Walking to Utah DOT headquarters from this stop using a marked crosswalk would require a 10-minute detour along a highway with no sidewalks. Sometimes it’s hard to tell who deserves the blame for sorry bus stops, but in this case it could not be clearer — Utah DOT.

McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

mckees Rocks bus stop

This stop in McKees Rocks, outside Pittsburgh, offers bus riders nothing. No sidewalks. No shelter. Nowhere to sit. No trash can. And the turning radius at this street corner is so generous, it practically begs drivers to race through.

But the cherry on top is that “no pedestrians” sign which seems to be saying that bus riders aren’t allowed at this bus stop. Thanks to reader Sarah Quinn for flagging this blatant but fitting sign of disrespect.

This stop is served by the Port Authority of Allegheny County, but in this case it’s the engineers in charge of streets for the borough of McKees Rocks who shoulder the blame.

bus_stop_2018

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

America’s Sorriest Bus Stop: Broomfield vs. Kansas City

By Angie Schmitt |
It’s Final Four time in Streetsblog’s Sorriest Bus Stop tournament. After two rounds, only the least appealing, most dehumanizing bus stops are still standing. In addition to today’s contestants, a bus stop in Boston has advanced to the semi-finals. Voting remains open until midnight to determine the last slot in the Final Four — Silver Spring or Asheville. On to today’s match… […]

Send Us Your Nominations for the Sorriest Bus Stop in America

By Angie Schmitt |
Streetsblog’s “Sorriest Bus Stop in America” contest is back by popular demand. Last year, readers nominated dozens of forlorn bus stops to call attention to the daily indignities and dangers that bus riders have to put up with. This sad, windswept patch of grass between two highway-like roads in a St. Louis inner suburb took the […]

America’s Sorriest Bus Stop: Kansas City vs. St. Louis County

By Angie Schmitt |
The second round of competition in the search for the Sorriest Bus Stop in America gets underway today. (The poll is still open until midnight in the Buffalo vs. Rochester match if you haven’t voted yet.) Two bus stops in Missouri go toe-to-toe today. Kansas City’s entry overcame some tough competition from D.C. in the first round. Meanwhile, St. Louis County — also […]