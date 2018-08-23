The Elite Eight of Sorry Bus Stops: Cincinnati vs. McKees Rocks

We’re on to round two of Streetsblog’s annual “Sorriest Bus Stop” tournament. Only the most humiliating and dangerous bus stops are still standing.

There is still one outstanding spot in the Elite Eight, that will go to either Suffolk County or New York City. Voting is still open on that match. Already through are Nashville, Beverly Hills, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Vancouver and today’s contestants — Cincinnati and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Let’s see how lousy they are.

Cincinnati

This is one bad bus stop. It sits on the west side of Daly Road and Pinehollow Drive on the outskirts of Cincinnati.

As you wait for the bus here, you have no protection from fast-moving traffic — unless you jump over a guardrail. If you use a wheelchair, you are out of luck.