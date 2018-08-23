The Elite Eight of Sorry Bus Stops: Cincinnati vs. McKees Rocks

cincinnati vs mckees rocks

We’re on to round two of Streetsblog’s annual “Sorriest Bus Stop” tournament. Only the most humiliating and dangerous bus stops are still standing.

There is still one outstanding spot in the Elite Eight, that will go to either Suffolk County or New York City. Voting is still open on that match. Already through are NashvilleBeverly HillsPittsburghNew OrleansVancouver and today’s contestants — Cincinnati and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Let’s see how lousy they are.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati bus stop

This is one bad bus stop. It sits on the west side of Daly Road and Pinehollow Drive on the outskirts of Cincinnati.

As you wait for the bus here, you have no protection from fast-moving traffic — unless you jump over a guardrail. If you use a wheelchair, you are out of luck.

This bus stop is located in a decidedly suburban area, but there are some apartment complexes nearby where the rents are affordable. It sits along Cincinnati’s outer belt: I-275.

The anonymous reader who submitted this stop adds:

The nearest streetlight is on the other side of the street and 130 ft away, so if you were to wait for the bus there at night it would be very unsafe.
Two SORTA bus routes serve this bus stop. You’d think that SORTA or the city of Cincinnati could find a nearby location where people can wait without standing next to traffic or on a steep incline, and mark out a safe walking path to get there.

McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

mckees rocks 2

Hello, suburban Pittsburgh! This bus stop at 1708 Pine Hollow Road in McKees Rocks was submitted by reader Sarah Quinn. The stop actually has a shelter, seating, and trashcan that we overlooked in the first round.

But you can see that bus riders have worn a track in the grass where there should be a sidewalk. And there are neither marked crosswalks nor curb ramps at the intersection — just a “no pedestrians” sign fixed to a telephone pole. No crosswalks, no sidewalks, no problem — post a warning not to walk to the bus stop and you’re good to go:

mckees Rocks bus stop

This stop is served by the Port Authority of Allegheny County. But it looks like the borough of McKees Rocks deserves the blame here for failing to do anything to facilitate walking to this bus stop.

  • Elizabeth F

    McKees Rocks has better irony; but Cincinnati is way more likely to get you killed.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG