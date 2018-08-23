The Elite Eight of Sorry Bus Stops: Cincinnati vs. McKees Rocks
We’re on to round two of Streetsblog’s annual “Sorriest Bus Stop” tournament. Only the most humiliating and dangerous bus stops are still standing.
There is still one outstanding spot in the Elite Eight, that will go to either Suffolk County or New York City. Voting is still open on that match. Already through are Nashville, Beverly Hills, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Vancouver and today’s contestants — Cincinnati and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
Let’s see how lousy they are.
Cincinnati
This is one bad bus stop. It sits on the west side of Daly Road and Pinehollow Drive on the outskirts of Cincinnati.
As you wait for the bus here, you have no protection from fast-moving traffic — unless you jump over a guardrail. If you use a wheelchair, you are out of luck.
This bus stop is located in a decidedly suburban area, but there are some apartment complexes nearby where the rents are affordable. It sits along Cincinnati’s outer belt: I-275.
The anonymous reader who submitted this stop adds:
The nearest streetlight is on the other side of the street and 130 ft away, so if you were to wait for the bus there at night it would be very unsafe.
McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania
But you can see that bus riders have worn a track in the grass where there should be a sidewalk. And there are neither marked crosswalks nor curb ramps at the intersection — just a “no pedestrians” sign fixed to a telephone pole. No crosswalks, no sidewalks, no problem — post a warning not to walk to the bus stop and you’re good to go: