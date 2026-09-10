Talking Headways Podcast: Carspreading
Decisions about our public space are not being made at City Hall, but in car showrooms around the world.
By Jeff Wood
12:20 PM EDT on September 10, 2026
Jeff Wood is the creator of the Talking Headways podcast and editor of the newsletter The Overhead Wire.
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