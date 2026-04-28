Are U.S. Cities Ready for the Robo-Taxi Revolution?

Robo-taxis from companies like Waymo are already rolling onto roads across America, whether or not cities are ready for them. But more and more people in more and more cities are discussing how to put shared autonomous vehicles in their proper place, how to mitigate the impact they’re having on local transportation goals, and how to avoid amplifying some of the worst impacts of old-school car dependency.

It’s something we’ve been exploring in these pages.

So today on The Brake, we’re back on the AV topic, talking to Josh Naramore of the National Association of City Transportation Officials, which released a new report on how cities can meet the robo-taxi revolution on their terms.

If cities do it right, they can do it without losing momentum on building livable streets for people outside cars, too. Click the player below:

View an unedited transcript of this podcast (with AI typos) here.