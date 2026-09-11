Friday Video: Urbanists on Bakfiets Talking Cities

Forget Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee; it’s time for Urbanists on Bakfiets Talking Cities.



We love this new YouTube series from Urban Mobility Explained and host Lior Steinberg, which is, well, exactly what it sounds like: short interviews-on-wheels with some of the most interesting people in the movement to make cities better … with the subject riding shotgun in the bucket of an Urban Arrow cargo bike.

The first episode doubles as a rolling travelogue through Ljubljana, Slovenia, and it features none other than one of the godfathers of tactical urbanism, Mike Lydon — and they even ride by a temporary “school street” that his famous methodology may have influenced. Come for the e-bike and vacation envy, stay for the fascinating insights into how inexpensive, reversible design interventions can help transform your streets.

Watch this video on YouTube here.