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Anyone Can Access Friday’s Headlines

Just putting a bike in someone's hands is the best way to get them to ride one.
12:01 AM EDT on September 11, 2026
Anyone Can Access Friday’s Headlines
Citibike
  • A review of more than 100 studies found that access to bicycles, particularly e-bikes, is the best way to get people to ride one. Access can mean a lot of things, though, from a lack of safe biking routes to a lack of resources to buy a bike. Addressing these practical concerns is more effective than education or PR campaigns. (Momentum)
  • Subway construction in English-speaking countries is even more expensive than previously thought, compared to the rest of the world. (The Transit Brief)
  • Here’s how to turn an aging strip mall into a walkable neighborhood. (Building Better Places)
  • The only reason Sean Duffy is secretary of transportation is that Donald Trump had already given out all the other jobs in his administration. (Jalopnik)
  • If you’re a rising star athlete like the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz, you can kill three people with your car and hire a fixer to make it go away. (Propublica)
  • San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, Miami, Oakland, Philadelphia, Seattle and Long Beach have the highest walk scores in the U.S. (Quartz)
  • Why is it so hard to build transit in Austin but so easy to widen a freeway? (Planetizen)
  • A business community that favors suburban sprawl is keeping Charlotte from realizing its full potential. (Ledger)
  • Upstate New York cities like Buffalo, Albany, Rochester and Syracuse are investing in better bike infrastructure. (Focus)
  • An Amazon-backed driverless car company called Zoox is challenging Waymo’s supremacy in San Francisco. (New York Times)
  • Minneapolis is considering a law requiring human drivers in autonomous vehicles. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Michigan is testing a road usage charge to fund transportation. (WILX)
  • Phoenix has installed 200 miles of “cool pavement” that reduces the urban heat island effect. (Smart Cities World)
  • Seattle will install speed cameras on four high-risk corridors. (Capitol Hill Seattle Blog)
  • Pittsburgh bikeshare POGOH is searching for a new sponsor. (WESA)
  • The mayor of Mobile is obsessed with streetcars. (AL.com)
  • Time Out ranked the 20 best cities for biking in the world.
  • Japan cut speed limits in half on narrow city streets, from 60 kilometers per hour, or 37 mph, to 30 kph. (The Guardian)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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