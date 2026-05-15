Skip to content
Safety

Friday’s Broken-Down Headlines

Sidewalks are too often neglected, but there are ways for cities to step up and fix these essential public spaces.
12:01 AM EDT on May 15, 2026
Friday’s Broken-Down Headlines
Photo: Marek Ślusarczyk
  • The author of the book “Sidewalk Nation” reports that many cities do a terrible job of maintaining sidewalks, but some are improving. Siloed departments’ areas of oversight overlap, property owners are put in charge of repairs, and municipal budgets are tight. Michael Pollack advocates for cities to create departments of sidewalk and institute funding mechanisms like sidewalk improvement fees. (Governing)
  • Rep. Rick Larsen, the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said a bipartisan consensus is emerging around a multi-year funding bill involving safety improvements and freight connectivity. (Transport Topics)
  • Amtrak unveiled the new Freedom250 next-gen Acela train (Railway Age) and, separately, a new train wrap celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence (Axios).
  • Short-hop flights of less than 250 miles are on the decline. (NPR)
  • A federal bill encouraging transit-oriented development would bolster transit agencies’ bottom line by adding more riders. (Transportation for America)
  • On the Seams goes inside Amazon’s vast distribution and delivery network.
  • “Just one more lane, bro,” transportation engineering textbooks still say. “Just one more lane, and I promise, no more traffic.” (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • San Antonio found a way around Texas’ ban on rainbow crosswalks by painting sidewalks instead. (New York Times)
  • A Minnesota bill would consolidate Twin Cities transit agencies. (streets.mn)
  • Empty Waymos are circling aimlessly around Atlanta cul-de-sacs. (WSB-TV)
  • Saratoga is taking public input on a Complete Streets makeover for Main Street. (Saratoga Magazine)
  • The fast-growing Arkansas village Cave Springs is also redesigning its Main Street to make it more pedestrian-friendly. (CNU Public Square)
  • A think tank is urging the British government to lower speed limits to avoid an “energy shock” due to the Iran war. (The Guardian)
  • Fox News reporters are probably so used to being able to park illegally with impunity that they were shocked when an automated camera ticketed them within two minutes in Beijing — ironically, while they were there to do a negative story about Chinese surveillance. (X)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

Friday Video: Everybody Loves to Ride the D (The New D Train in LA, That Is)

May 15, 2026
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Sidewalk Nation

May 14, 2026
Federal Funding

‘Our Roads Are More Than Just Highways’: Democrats Urge U.S. Senate Not to Defund Multimodal Programs

May 14, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Pump It Up

May 14, 2026
transit funding

Study: Trump’s Transit Proposal Would Cost the Country So Many Jobs — And Not Just in Cities

May 13, 2026
See all posts