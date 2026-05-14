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Thursday’s Headlines Pump It Up

Until you can feel it (gas prices, that is). But you don't really need it (suspending gas taxes).
12:01 AM EDT on May 14, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Pump It Up
Suspending gas taxes are not going to bring back pre-Iran War prices. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
  • At 18 cents a gallon, suspending the federal gas tax would only save drivers a few pennies on pump prices that have topped $4.50, on average (Wall Street Journal; paywall). Gas stations often pocket the difference, and encouraging people to drive more during a shortage could push prices even higher (CNN). It would also drain the already insufficient highway trust fund (PBS). Even if state gas taxes were suspended, too, gas would still be 35 percent higher than before the war on Iran (NBC News).
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy continues to get dunked on for filming a reality TV show funded by companies his department regulates. (NPR)
  • Too many transit projects get bogged down because an agency tries to engineer its way around a problem rather than try to work things out with other agencies involved. (Infrastory)
  • Electrifying bus fleets involves a lot more than just acquiring the buses. (Metro Magazine)
  • Waymo and Waze recently started sharing pothole data with cities, and now a company that sells security cameras for trucks is offering the same service. (TechCrunch)
  • After the H Street streetcar was unceremoniously shut down, the D.C. Metro is now considering a bus rapid transit line along H Street to get Commanders fans to the new RFK Stadium because a rail station won’t be open by 2030. (WUSA)
  • The board of Vancouver, Washington transit agency C-Tran voted to support light rail along the controversial I-5 bridge connecting the city to Portland. (The Columbian)
  • The Charlotte city council reversed course on supporting new toll lanes on I-77. (Observer)
  • An Atlanta city council member pulled a bill to separate “heels” and “wheels” on the Atlanta Beltline, which transit advocates said would preclude future rail, but supporters said would protect pedestrians from the scourge of e-scooters. (AJC)
  • New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a plan to improve cleanliness, reliability, access and safety for NJ Transit. (NJ Business Magazine)
  • Is Florida private passenger rail company Brightline headed for bankruptcy? (Palm Beach Post; paywall)
  • A Kansas City program is helping small businesses find empty storefronts along the streetcar line. (KSHB)
  • Unfortunately, America’s fondness for oversized SUVs is spreading to Europe. (The Guardian)
  • A new report established a baseline for English roads’ carbon footprint to help reduce emissions in the future. (Smart Cities World)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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