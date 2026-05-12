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Tuesday’s Headlines Have a Side Hustle

Sean Duffy goes back to his roots with a new reality TV show.
12:01 AM EDT on May 12, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Have a Side Hustle
Photo: Adam Fagen
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy apparently hung on to his past job as a reality TV star. Duffy, his wife — both former “Real World” cast members — and two of their children secretly taped a seven-month “family road trip,” and it was funded by the DOT. The show drew criticism for being out of touch at a time when high fuel prices, driven by the Trump administration’s war on Iran, mean many families can’t afford to travel this summer. (The Daily Beast, CNN, The Hill)
  • President Trump is considering suspending the federal gas tax, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. (NBC News)
  • Silicon Valley is trying to kill off human interactions in cities with robotaxis and other disruptive technologies. (The Atlantic; paywall)
  • Dallas built a park on top of 14-lane I-35, but the Trump administration is making similar projects in the future unlikely. (Fast Company)
  • Charlotte’s “Better Bus” service expansion already looks underfunded just six months after voters approved a tax to pay for it. (WFAE)
  • Going into debt could help Sound Transit close its budget gap without sacrificing projects, according to the mayor of Issaquah, Washington. (Seattle Transit Blog)
  • Redevelopment is transforming Seattle’s Northgate Mall from a sea of parking to a transit-oriented, walkable neighborhood. (KOUW)
  • Indianapolis is starting a quick-build program to bridge the gap between tactical urbanism and permanent safety projects. (Mirror Indy)
  • Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is proposing to get rid of discounted transit passes. (Weekly)
  • Utah’s nonprofit bikeshare, Greenbike, hit the 1 million-ride milestone. (KSL)
  • Unfortunately, people get hit by cars all the time, but has a pedestrian ever been run over by plane? It happened in Denver when someone hopped the airport fence and walked across a runway. (WXXI)
  • Citizens are leading an effort to restrict cars in the center of Berlin, one of Europe’s most auto-centric cities. (DW)
  • People still drive in Vienna despite its world-class transit system, showing that there’s a limit to a carrot’s effectiveness, and sometimes a stick is required. (The Guardian)
  • Affordable bikeshares are one solution to Mexico City’s growing inequality. (Borgen Project)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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