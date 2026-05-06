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Wednesday’s Headlines Yearn to Breathe Free

After declining for years, the smog-causing tailpipe pollutant ozone is becoming more of a problem again.
12:01 AM EDT on May 6, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Yearn to Breathe Free
Make America Smoggy Again. Photo: Ivan Bogdanov
  • A new American Lung Association report found than almost half of Americans live in a place with an unhealthy amount of air pollution. The report found that smog, caused in large part by car exhaust, is making a comeback after years of decline. Los Angeles has the worst smog problem in the country, as it has for 26 of the past 27 years. Bangor is the only city with low levels of both smog and particle pollution, also caused by cars.
  • The cost of gas is one of many reasons to ditch your car, or at least get a smaller one. Filling up the 36-gallon tank of a Ford F-150, the most popular vehicle in the U.S., costs $46 more now than it did a year ago. (The Independent)
  • Bloomberg Philanthropies committed to invest $350 million in bike infrastructure in more than 30 cities worldwide. (Momentum)
  • An obscure federal insurance requirement could have a big impact on passenger rail service — and possibly bring some lines to a stop altogether. (Streetsblog USA)
  • California first responders say the problem of stuck Waymos blocking the street is getting worse. (Wired)
  • San Francisco residents who rented apartments specifically to be near transit stations could be forced to move or start driving again if a fiscal crisis forces BART to close 15 stations. (Standard)
  • Baltimore residents are happy a grocery store is coming to their neighborhood, but in a reversal of the usual NIMBY arguments, say the suburban design includes too much parking. (Brew)
  • San Antonio is considering expanding its on-demand van service. (News Express via Yahoo)
  • Milwaukee passed Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s goal of building 50 miles of protected bike lanes, and is still building more. (Journal Sentinel)
  • The Connecticut legislature removed a section of a transportation bill that would have allowed the DOT to set up automated speed cameras on highways. (CT News Junkie)
  • Spokane will ask voters to renew a 0.2 percent sales tax for transportation this August. (Range)
  • The Kansas City streetcar opens in two weeks, and businesses are hoping for a boost. (KCTV)
  • Smooth Corinthian leather? Amtrak’s new commercials use the language of luxury car TV ads to sell the public on train travel. (Jalopnik)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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