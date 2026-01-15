- Transit for America presented its "moonshot" vision for world-class transit in the U.S. just as ambitious as the interstate highway system. It calls for a $4.6 trillion investment over 20 years — not so crazy, compared to typical levels of road spending — to triple the number of transit vehicles and create 7,500 miles of new dedicated infrastructure in cities small and large alike.
- Streetsblog USA's Kea Wilson urges an "America First" approach to transit, because the U.S. is not keeping up with the rest of the developed world.
- By prioritizing the needs of children and their caregivers, planners can make streets safer for everyone. (Arch Daily)
- Despite strides in battery technology and charging networks, range anxiety remains the main reason why Americans are hesitant toward electric vehicles. (Inside EVs)
- Sound Transit is going to have to take a structural approach to addressing its $35 billion long-range deficit. Cutting individual Seattle capital projects, well, just won't cut it. (The Urbanist)
- The L.A. Metro has a new public safety department that will not only conduct law enforcement, but connect the homeless to services, de-escalate conflicts and assist riders with wayfinding. (Sentinel)
- Violent crime is already falling on Chicago transit even as the Trump administration pressures the CTA to crack down further. (CBS News)
- A trial in Phoenix that started this week will test Uber's claim of immunity for sexual assaults committed by drivers. (USA Today)
- The Atlanta streetcar, shut down since September for utility work, will reopen next month. (Atlanta News First)
- The famed French mathematician Blaise Pascal invented mass transit in the 17th century, but it didn't work because, then as now, the elites didn't like riding with commoners. When parliament restricted the system to "persons of merit," it lead to a death spiral of falling usage and rising fares. (France Today)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Shoot for the Moon
What if the U.S. spent anything near what it spends on highways on transit instead?
