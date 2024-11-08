Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Would Our Cities Be Better Off Without Public Hearings?

Is the way America does public hearings making our cities more democratic, or obstructing the kinds of human-centered projects we need most?

12:03 AM EST on November 8, 2024

Photo: Still from About Here

For obvious reasons, a lot of sustainable transportation advocates are re-focusing their energies on a local level right now and strategizing about how to give more people opportunity stop live to walkable, transit-rich neighborhoods — no matter what Washington is doing. And that's why there's no better time than the present to confront one of the most stubborn barriers to new housing, in-neighborhood services, bike lanes, bus lanes and more: the infamous public hearing.

In the latest video from the excellent Canadian series "About Here," host and urban planner Uytae Lee unpacks why public meetings seem so important on paper — not least because of the legacy of destructive highway projects that didn't require them — but end up being so undemocratic in reality. And then, he suggests a better process that might actually represent the will of the people, rather than just the handful of cranky neighbors who have the time, energy, and privilege to show up ... or the politicians who often ignore them anyway.

It's a great video (and check out the blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Friend of Streetsblog and "War On Cars" podcast host Doug Gordon getting shoved at 3:41.)

