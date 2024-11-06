Sustainable Transportation Advocates React to the Trump Victory

We're not going to sugarcoat it; most sustainable transportation advocates on our timeline seem pretty devastated by the results of last night's presidential election, with many too stunned by the result to make significant public statements on Wednesday.

A few, though, took to social media to share how they're refocusing around state, regional, and local politics, even if they're not optimistic about the federal outlook.

That doesn't mean that they didn't take a little time to grieve — especially the important vehicle safety measures that some fear aren't likely to have momentum in a GOP-lead Washington.

The victory of 19 out of 25 of the transit measures on state and local ballots, though, was at least a bit of a balm ...

...even if the same people praising them were realistic about how a Trump presidency might cloud those silver linings.

Some, though, urged their fellow advocates not to abandon hope – and to start strategizing about how they could make their place better in the next four years.

That includes taking full advantage of the next two months to push forward whatever sustainable policies we can under the current federal administration.

More than anything, though, many advocates are urging eachother to keep dreaming of a better world — or at least a better neighborhood.