Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Election 2024

Sustainable Transportation Advocates React to the Trump Victory

Some sustainable transportation advocates took to social media following the election to share their fears — and hopes — for life under the next administration.

9:50 PM EST on November 6, 2024

Photo: CC

We're not going to sugarcoat it; most sustainable transportation advocates on our timeline seem pretty devastated by the results of last night's presidential election, with many too stunned by the result to make significant public statements on Wednesday.

A few, though, took to social media to share how they're refocusing around state, regional, and local politics, even if they're not optimistic about the federal outlook.

Via Bluesky.

That doesn't mean that they didn't take a little time to grieve — especially the important vehicle safety measures that some fear aren't likely to have momentum in a GOP-lead Washington.

Via Bluesky

The victory of 19 out of 25 of the transit measures on state and local ballots, though, was at least a bit of a balm ...

Via Bluesky

...even if the same people praising them were realistic about how a Trump presidency might cloud those silver linings.

Via Bluesky.

Some, though, urged their fellow advocates not to abandon hope – and to start strategizing about how they could make their place better in the next four years.

Via X.

That includes taking full advantage of the next two months to push forward whatever sustainable policies we can under the current federal administration.

Via X

More than anything, though, many advocates are urging eachother to keep dreaming of a better world — or at least a better neighborhood.

Via Bluesky
Kea Wilson

Kea Wilson has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She previously worked at Strong Towns, and currently lives in St. Louis, MO. Kea can be reached at kea@streetsblog.org or on Twitter @streetsblogkea. Please reach out to her with tips and submissions.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Election 2024

Opinion: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Has A Big Opportunity to Cement His Legacy Now

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was a historic investment, but new research shows it favored highways and is raising greenhouse gas emissions. That could change during lame duck.

November 7, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Wait With Bated Breath

Dear next president: Let's get rid of the highway trust fund and appoint an NHTSA head who's actually about safety.

November 6, 2024
Promoted ArchivesCar culture

Q&A: On the Front Lines of America’s ‘Long War to Take Back Streets’

Streetsblog chats with author Nicole Gelinas, whose new book, "Movement," is a deep dive into all the ways our cities have been destroyed by cars.

November 6, 2024
Gas Prices

Presidential Elections Hinge on Gas Prices. Why Not on the High Cost of Car Dependency?

Policymakers must to prioritize making car-light living a real option through policies that encourage building more housing in multimodal communities and retrofitting unimodal neighborhoods around people outside cars.

November 6, 2024
See all posts