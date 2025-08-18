Monday’s Headlines Are Lukewarm, Neither Hot Nor Cold

- Microbility devices fall somewhere in a gray area between motorized vehicles and pedal-only bikes, creating conflicts with pedestrians and leaving cities unsure about where they belong (Wall Street Journal; paywall). Although bike lanes make streets safer overall, cyclists are reporting problems like cargo e-bikes blocking bike lanes while riders make deliveries (Momentum Mag). Such conflicts are likely to become more common, as shared micromobility rides grew by 31 percent last year (Cities Today).
- Creating a robust intercity rail system in the U.S. requires modernizing Amtrak rather than dismantling it, as well as encouraging private competition, a new report says. (Metro Magazine)
- Lawmakers in 25 states have introduced bills to regulate self-driving cars. (Stateline)
- Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Diego and Detroit are among the cities with the best new bikeways, according to Momentum Mag.
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA will implement steep service cuts on Sunday, after the Pennsylvania legislature missed its deadline to approve funding to fill a $213 million budget deficit (CBS News). The cuts will affect every rider, whether through canceled bus routes, reduced service or longer trips (Axios).
- Boston construction mogul Jay Cashman supported Michelle Wu during her 2021 campaign for mayor, but turned against her after Wu's administration built a bike lane in front of his mansion. (Globe)
- A $30 million federal grant to provide a multimodal connection from downtown to the Beltline trail is safe from the Trump administration's budget cuts. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Austin is finally starting work on a plan to widen downtown sidewalks that passed 25 years ago. (KVUE)
- The Utah Transportation Commission approved a streetcar extension in Salt Lake City. (Weekly)
- Reading received a $1.2 million federal grant for Vision Zero. (Spotlight PA)
- Portland State University held a summer camp for teens to explore the city transit system. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- People without home are often "invisible cyclists," and in San Diego they're gathering for rides to find camaraderie and support. Access to transportation provides opportunities, not to mention the health benefits of biking. (CityLab)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Lukewarm, Neither Hot Nor Cold
Do micromobility devices that can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, or even 60, belong on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on streets with cars or somewhere else?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Advocates: Here’s What to Tell The Feds You Want From the Next Big Transportation Bill
You only have two more days to comment on the next surface transportation bill (the biggie!). So here are some thoughts about what you should say.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Powerless Brokers
Colin Parent of Circulate San Diego on why California can't build transit.
Friday’s Free-Range Headlines
Bad drivers and giant trucks are ruining our children's childhoods, and more parents are speaking out.
‘A Tombstone’: Abandoned Bicycles Outside Federal Courthouse Are a Symbol of U.S. War on Immigrants
At least four bicycles and one moped are chained up and seemingly abandoned outside NYC's federal courthouse. They are symbols of America's war on immigrants.
Friday Video: The Ingredients of a Truly Great Street
This short film offers a recipe for a great right of way, and a wealth of inspiration for communities to design for people.
No, Washington Post, Driver’s Ed Isn’t The ‘Main Cause’ of Our Road Violence Crisis
A recent Washington Post article blamed bad driver's ed for America's dismal roadway safety stats — and gets a lot of facts wildly wrong.