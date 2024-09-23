- The "doom loop" has arrived, with federal funding for transit running out, cities cutting service and ridership still not fully recovered from the pandemic. (Streetsblog)
- Indeed, the work-from-home trend shouldn't mean transit agencies cut service. Instead, they should be expanding to help people get places other than work. (Philadelphia Citizen)
- There aren't enough safeguards on the Biden administration's tax subsidy for fossil fuel companies that bury carbon underground. (New York Times)
- The Transit app now includes safe bike routes that riders can customize based on their preferences. (Streetsblog, Mass Transit)
- In his latest book, pro-transit architect Vishaan Chakrabarti makes the case that hyperdensity is the key to solving climate change and social divisions. (Bloomberg)
- The Houston Metro will not restart the city's shuttered bikeshare this year, instead pivoting to microtransit. (Landing)
- Sound Transit should reconsider Seattle light rail extensions that have been beset by cost overruns. (The Urbanist)
- A new proposal for a West Baltimore shared-use path doesn't even meet the city's own Complete Streets criteria. (Baltimore Beat)
- Detroit's transit agency is taking over the QLine streetcar. (Urbanize Detroit)
- Ridership is trending up on the Twin Cities' Metro Transit, with August the busiest month of the year so far. (Star Tribune)
- No one seems to know when Amtrak will resume service on the Gulf Coast. (Mass Transit)
- New Haven is creating a mixed-use development around its Amtrak station. (Public Square)
- Frankfurt, Kentucky opened a new transit center. (State Journal)
- Arch Daily highlights 15 of the best pedestrian bridges from around the world.
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Climb Mount Doom
The "doom loop" is here, and transit agencies all over the country are facing budget shortfalls and potential service cuts.
