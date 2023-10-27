Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Take It Slow

Fast roads trump big vehicles when it comes to pedestrian deadliness.

12:01 AM EDT on October 27, 2023

LINYperson615, CC|

This sign might not slow many drivers down — but other educational approaches will. Photo: LINYperson615, CC

  • Heavy SUVs are deadlier than cars, but that doesn't matter much on fast-moving roads where speeds are deadly no matter the size of the vehicle. (Streetsblog USA)
  • More than 70 cities, transportation agencies and private companies have joined together to make micromobility a more attractive option than car ownership by 2030. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Achieving sustainability and equity goals means no longer incentivizing driving. (Planetizen)
  • Even car-dependent suburbs can become walkable. (Resilience)
  • Architects should be considering spaces for bike parking not only outside, but inside as well. (Arch Daily)
  • Turns out, people don't like sitting in traffic in the morning, based on Twin Cities data, but they're willing to put up with it in the afternoon. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Smaller cities that don't rely much on fares for transit funding are going fare-free in an effort to boost ridership, and Albuquerque could be the next to join them. (Governing)
  • An examination of medical data versus police reports in Austin found that drugs and alcohol were involved in far more traffic deaths than previously thought. (Monitor)
  • A Mississippi mother spent six months searching for her missing son, only to learn that a Jackson police officer had run over and killed him, and they buried him in a pauper's grave without her knowledge. (NBC News)
  • Atlanta leaders are going to bat for Beltline transit over neighborhood opposition (Rough Draft), and developers are also showing support (11Alive).
  • Kansas City could tap up to $15 billion in federal funds for future transit projects. (Trains)
  • San Diego is waiving fees and streamlining permitting to encourage property owners to repair sidewalks. (Union-Tribune)
  • A WYPR podcast discusses the business community's response to the revived Red Line in Maryland.
