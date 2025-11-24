Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Bussin’

The U.S. DOT released $2 billion for 165 agencies to buy 2,400 new buses.

12:01 AM EST on November 24, 2025

The Indianapolis Purple Line, a BRT project completed last year.

|IndyGo
  • The U.S. DOT announced 165 grants worth a total of $2 billion for local and state transit agencies to buy 2,400 buses (The Hill). The majority of the funding is from a Biden infrastructure act program for low- and no-emissions buses, but the Trump administration appears to favor hybrids over battery-electric models (Eno Center for Transportation).
  • Every $1 billion spent on transit creates 50,000 jobs, which is why the Trump administration should fully fund transit. (Otherwords)
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will start using crash test dummies that emulate women for the first time. (Jalopnik)
  • New administrators were confirmed for the NHTSA and the Federal Highway Administration. (Transportation Today)
  • Homebuyers, especially young ones, are willing to pay a premium for homes in walkable neighborhoods. (Realtor)
  • Police are investigating tacks scattered across a Cambridge bike lane that damaged several bikes. (WHDH)
  • A new bikeshare is launching at The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park. (Time Out)
  • The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced several new bike projects. (BikePortland)
  • Pittsburgh's Mount Washington Transit Tunnel is set to reopen by the end of the year. (Union Progress)
  • Chinese engineers are using AI to plan the best route for a geologically challenging high-speed rail tunnel. (South China Morning Post)
  • Urban design firm Copenhagenize named the 30 bike-friendliest cities in the world, all of them in Europe except for Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver. (Fast Company, Momentum)

