- The U.S. DOT announced 165 grants worth a total of $2 billion for local and state transit agencies to buy 2,400 buses (The Hill). The majority of the funding is from a Biden infrastructure act program for low- and no-emissions buses, but the Trump administration appears to favor hybrids over battery-electric models (Eno Center for Transportation).
- Every $1 billion spent on transit creates 50,000 jobs, which is why the Trump administration should fully fund transit. (Otherwords)
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will start using crash test dummies that emulate women for the first time. (Jalopnik)
- New administrators were confirmed for the NHTSA and the Federal Highway Administration. (Transportation Today)
- Homebuyers, especially young ones, are willing to pay a premium for homes in walkable neighborhoods. (Realtor)
- Police are investigating tacks scattered across a Cambridge bike lane that damaged several bikes. (WHDH)
- A new bikeshare is launching at The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park. (Time Out)
- The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced several new bike projects. (BikePortland)
- Pittsburgh's Mount Washington Transit Tunnel is set to reopen by the end of the year. (Union Progress)
- Chinese engineers are using AI to plan the best route for a geologically challenging high-speed rail tunnel. (South China Morning Post)
- Urban design firm Copenhagenize named the 30 bike-friendliest cities in the world, all of them in Europe except for Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver. (Fast Company, Momentum)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Bussin’
The U.S. DOT released $2 billion for 165 agencies to buy 2,400 new buses.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Is Austin a Vision Zero Leader Hiding In Plain Sight?
Changes have been slow in Bat City, but they are meaningful and starting to show success.
‘Dirty and Embarrassing’: Disgraced Former Gov. Fights Against Street Safety in Mayoral Run
All eyes are on the Garden State's second city, where a former governor plots a comeback with a divisive, anti-safety campaign.
Friday Video: The Largest U.S. City With No Transit
Can communities really keep people moving without fixed-route transit? Find out on this visit to Texas.
Friday’s Headlines Tread Carefully
The Washington Post too a deep dive into the epidemic of pedestrian deaths, which rose from 4,300 in 2010 to more than 7,000 in 2023.
Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China
High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?
Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable
The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-sighted, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.