Safety’s Last for Tuesday’s Headlines

- A ProPublica investigation found that the Trump administration's DOT is rolling back or ignoring dozens of safety regulations, putting thousands of lives at risk under the guise of cutting red tape. For example, it's cut in half the number of investigations into vehicle defects under the Biden administration, and scrapped limits on transit drivers' hours meant to keep them from falling asleep.
- Statistics aren't enough — safe streets advocates should be appealing to emotion with powerful personal narratives. (Fast Company)
- Kansas City and other 2026 World Cup host sites are seeking $400 million from Congress to beef up transit service. (Star)
- How bad is the U.S. passenger rail system? It takes 23 hours to travel 250 miles from Dallas to Houston by Amtrak, which is longer than it would take to bike. (CityLab)
- A plan to widen I-77 in Charlotte with toll lanes would encroach on Black neighborhoods. (Ledger)
- California diverted $18 million for e-bike rebates toward trading in gas cars for electric. (Cap Radio)
- The Urbanist has some advice for Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson, a staunch walking, biking and transit advocate. Wilson told PubliCola that she wants to make it easier to live in Seattle without a car.
- Indianapolis residents rallied to promote more spending and transparency on Vision Zero projects. (Fox 59)
- Broad Street in New Orleans is getting $5.7 million worth of safety upgrades. (Times-Picayune; paywall)
- Scuttled plans for a road diet on Alameda Avenue prompted one member of a Denver transportation advisory board to resign, questioning the city's commitment to safety. (Denverite)
- Riders want Pittsburgh Regional Transit to stop redesigning routes and focus on making buses arrive on time. (Union Progress)
- Cobb County in metro Atlanta received a $6.6 million grant to start Georgia's first autonomous shuttle service. (Atlanta News First)
- New York City workers have turned Central Park into a parking lot to get out of paying the $9 congestion fee to drive into Lower Manhattan. (Jalopnik)
