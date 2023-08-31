Thursday’s Headlines Are Powered Up
Are electric vehicles really better for the environment? Depends on how much you drive. Folks who leave their cars in the garage most of the time are better off with internal combustion.
What’s Missing From America’s EV Charging Strategy
Hint: not all electric vehicles weigh thousands of pounds.
Wednesday’s Headlines Take the Wheel
It makes no difference whether cars are driven by humans or computers, they're still unsafe and damaging the environment.
The NYPD Doesn’t Want You to Know the Official Policy on Police Chases
The independent agency that investigates police misconduct removed its copy of the NYPD Patrol Guide from its website, where it previously had pages about vehicle pursuits that the NYPD has kept hidden from the public. Experts are alarmed.
Ride Celebrates Black Cycling Champ Major Taylor, Modern-Day African-American Bike Advocacy
The Major Taylor Trail Keepers Celebration Ride was organized by MTTK Chicago, Friends of the Major Taylor Trail, and Major Taylor Cycling Club Chicago.