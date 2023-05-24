Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Second Life

  • As wealthy countries in North America, Europe and Asia shift to electric vehicles, older gas-guzzling models are likely to wind up in places like West Africa. (CNN)
  • If the Empire State Building had been built during the era of minimum parking requirements, it would need 15 city blocks to provide the legally mandated parking. (CNU Public Square)
  • Deion Sanders’ dump truck-sized custom pickup is a case study in why vehicles should be taxed by weight. (Curbed)
  • Capping speeds on e-scooters makes riders more likely to use the sidewalk, where they’re a hazard to pedestrians, but providing protected bike lanes will keep them in the street. (Car Scoops)
  • Struggling California transit agencies are running out of time to secure a $5 billion lifeline from the state government. (Cal Matters)
  • Utah Gov. Spencer Cox seems to understand the concept of induced demand, yet he’s widening I-15 anyway. (City Weekly)
  • Going against what most transit agencies are doing, Connecticut lawmakers want to cut funding for off-peak service. (Mirror)
  • A budget deal in Minnesota provides $1.5 billion for transportation, including a new regional sales tax for transit operations and construction. (MinnPost)
  • The Central Ohio Transit Authority approved a $30 million bond issue to help electrify its bus fleet. (Columbus Dispatch)
  • The Wisconsin DOT has a plan to expand rail service to 11 communities and connect Madison and Milwaukee by 2050. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
  • A Massachusetts congressman promises that an east-west regional rail line is going to happen. (Boston Globe)
  • Cycling deaths more than doubled in Washington, D.C. between 2017-2021 (Axios) but fell by 14 percent in Detroit (Axios).
  • E-bikes and more protected bike lanes could help Austin commuters overcome the heat and their safety concerns. (KUT)
  • El Paso suspended streetcar service over concerns about an influx of migrants from across the border. (CBS 4)
  • No good deed goes unpunished: A fellow driver struck and killed a California man who’d stopped to help a family of ducks cross the road. (KCRA)

