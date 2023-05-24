Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Second Life

The B67 bus veers around a double-parked van blocking a car parked in front of a fire hydrant as a Bugaboo-pushing nanny strolls by Councilmember David Yassky and Transportation Alternatives director Paul Steely White calling for more sensible parking policy this afternoon in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Every drivers knows that it can be nearly impossible […]
A Chinatown tipster sent along these remarkable pictures yesterday of what seems to be an effort to cut down on placarded vehicles clogging the neighborhood’s streets: There are white paper signs posted on lamp poles and parking meters that say "No Permit Area, Tow Away Zone." Lo and behold, there are hardly any cars with […]
As in many North American cities, community leaders had vowed to address the climate crisis through policy action — but that didn't mean everyone recognized how forcing developers to build car storage was setting back that goal, or the city's other priorities.