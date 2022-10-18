Tuesday’s Headlines Are Taking It Slow

  • Considering that speeding drivers kill 11,000 Americans a year, even car website Jalopnik thinks the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendation to use technology to restrict speeding is a good idea.
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses range anxiety, supply chain issues and other challenges of transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles in a Q&A with Vox.
  • As the D.C. Metro gets more and more desperate to prevent a looming fiscal collapse, regional officials are pointing to the feds. (Washington Post)
  • Milwaukee is already planning on cutting back transit service next year as federal COVID funds are expected to run out by 2025. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Public transit is as essential as water or electricity, and Nashville’s WeGo needs more funding, not more cuts. (Tennessean)
  • A California referendum on Prop 30 — subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles — has made for some strange political bedfellows. (The Guardian)
  • Denver’s e-bike rebate program is so popular that vouchers are gone within minutes of becoming available. (City Lab)
  • Pittsburgh’s Move PGH program resulted in almost 700,000 bike-share, e-scooter and moped trips during its first year. (Tribune-Review)
  • San Francisco is considering following New York City’s lead and offering bounties for catching drivers in bike lanes. (ABC 7)
  • Philadelphia has agreed to fix 10,000 sidewalk curbs in a settlement with disability advocates. (Inquirer)
  • Utah bike advocates are pushing for 1,000 miles of new bike infrastructure. (KJZZ)
  • A project to expand sidewalks and add bike lanes to busy Woodward Avenue through two Detroit suburbs started Monday. (Freep)
  • To the surprise of no one except Florida politicians, drivers have seen little savings from a one-month gas tax holiday. (WFTV)
  • Pensacola wants public input on an active transportation plan. (WUWF)
  • The Riverfront Times has a modest proposal for St. Louis’ too-big-to-fail, to-small-to-succeed Delmar Loop streetcar.

More than 112,500 people were killed in speeding-related crashes from 2005 to 2014 . Image: NTSB

NTSB: Speed Kills, and We’re Not Doing Enough to Stop It

By Stephen Miller |
More than 112,500 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes from 2005 to 2014, accounting for 31 percent of all traffic deaths in America over that period. In a draft report released earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board says excessive speed is a deadly problem in our nation's transportation system -- one that federal and state officials aren't doing enough to address.

Speeding Is a Big Problem Where Police Stopped Google Car for Slow Driving

By Angie Schmitt |
A Google car made headlines last week when police pulled it over for driving too slowly on El Camino Real in Mountain View, California. Most media accounts treated the incident as a funny anecdote, but Richard Masoner at Cyclelicious says it reveals a lot about what’s broken with how police approach traffic enforcement: Guess which area of Mountain View is the most dangerous […]

Speeding Enforcement Cameras Work, and They’re Coming to Chicago

By Angie Schmitt |
Here’s what’s happening around the Network today: Speeding Cameras Coming to Chicago: New legislation has cleared the way for automated speeding enforcement — speeding cameras — in Chicago. The cameras will be used only in “safety zones,” or areas around schools and parks. Fines will be $50 – $100 depending on the magnitude of the […]