Tuesday’s Headlines Are Taking It Slow

Considering that speeding drivers kill 11,000 Americans a year, even car website Jalopnik thinks the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendation to use technology to restrict speeding is a good idea.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses range anxiety, supply chain issues and other challenges of transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles in a Q&A with Vox.
As the D.C. Metro gets more and more desperate to prevent a looming fiscal collapse, regional officials are pointing to the feds. (Washington Post)
Milwaukee is already planning on cutting back transit service next year as federal COVID funds are expected to run out by 2025. (Urban Milwaukee)
Public transit is as essential as water or electricity, and Nashville’s WeGo needs more funding, not more cuts. (Tennessean)
A California referendum on Prop 30 — subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles — has made for some strange political bedfellows. (The Guardian)
Denver’s e-bike rebate program is so popular that vouchers are gone within minutes of becoming available. (City Lab)
Pittsburgh’s Move PGH program resulted in almost 700,000 bike-share, e-scooter and moped trips during its first year. (Tribune-Review)
San Francisco is considering following New York City’s lead and offering bounties for catching drivers in bike lanes. (ABC 7)
Philadelphia has agreed to fix 10,000 sidewalk curbs in a settlement with disability advocates. (Inquirer)
Utah bike advocates are pushing for 1,000 miles of new bike infrastructure. (KJZZ)
A project to expand sidewalks and add bike lanes to busy Woodward Avenue through two Detroit suburbs started Monday. (Freep)
To the surprise of no one except Florida politicians, drivers have seen little savings from a one-month gas tax holiday. (WFTV)
Pensacola wants public input on an active transportation plan. (WUWF)
The Riverfront Times has a modest proposal for St. Louis’ too-big-to-fail, to-small-to-succeed Delmar Loop streetcar.
More than 112,500 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes from 2005 to 2014, accounting for 31 percent of all traffic deaths in America over that period. In a draft report released earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board says excessive speed is a deadly problem in our nation's transportation system -- one that federal and state officials aren't doing enough to address.
A Google car made headlines last week when police pulled it over for driving too slowly on El Camino Real in Mountain View, California. Most media accounts treated the incident as a funny anecdote, but Richard Masoner at Cyclelicious says it reveals a lot about what’s broken with how police approach traffic enforcement: Guess which area of Mountain View is the most dangerous […]
Here’s what’s happening around the Network today: Speeding Cameras Coming to Chicago: New legislation has cleared the way for automated speeding enforcement — speeding cameras — in Chicago. The cameras will be used only in “safety zones,” or areas around schools and parks. Fines will be $50 – $100 depending on the magnitude of the […]