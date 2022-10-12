Wednesday’s Headlines Have Been Working on the Railroad

  • After one union rejected a White House-brokered deal (CNN), the threat of a railroad strike is back (New York Times).
  • Federal funding now provides a unique opportunity to build out infrastructure for non-car transportation. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • San Francisco’s empty train cars don’t bode well for transit ridership recovery in the rest of the country. (Bloomberg)
  • Houston has a law requiring drivers to give cyclists three feet of space, but police aren’t enforcing it. (Chronicle)
  • Connecticut is considering a vehicle-miles tax to fund roads as gas-tax revenue shrinks. (Mirror)
  • Saudi Arabia cutting oil production is more than making up for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cutting gas taxes (Orlando Sentinel). Who would’ve thunk it?
  • Free transit passes for Philadelphia workers could be the key to saving SEPTA. (Citizen)
  • Denver cycling advocates are pitching plans for a low-stress bike network. (Westword)
  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wants more help from the state in curbing reckless driving. (WTMJ)
  • Nashville is rolling out 75 dockless e-bikes. (Tennessean)
  • A new bike-share program launched in Harrisburg. (WGAL)
  • Ann Arbor’s State Street is now curbless. (MLive)
  • Superblocks may one day make it safe for kids to play outside again. (City Monitor)
  • Neither snow, nor sleet shall stop Helsinki from eliminating car crashes. (City Lab)
  • Men are from cars, women are from Venus. (Politico)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Transit Union Apologizes to Senate After Campaign-Finance Flap

By Elana Schor |
The United Transportation Union (UTU) is moving quickly to smooth over relations with the Senate Commerce Committee after sparking bipartisan ire with a claim that a former UTU counsel won a presidential nomination thanks in part to the union’s political contributions. Obama administration nominee Dan Elliott (Photo: UTU) The UTU released a document last month […]

Inside the Rail Worker Disability Program That Never Says ‘No’

By Elana Schor |
Independent auditors at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) have just released the results of their lengthy investigation of the Railroad Retirement Board, the federal agency that evaluates disability claims by commuter railroad workers — and has historically approved more than 99 percent of them. (Photo: NYT) The New York Times obtained an early copy of […]

Today’s Headlines

By Elana Schor |
Parsing the status-quo message of state DOTs’ federal arm (Streetsblog NYC) House Republicans insist they are abiding by a promised earmark moratorium after Oberstar raises questions (CPI Blog) LaHood announces new rule aimed at preventing distracted driving by railroad operators (FRA Press) Transport construction union launches new campaign to build support for long-term federal legislation […]

Stimulus Update: Senate Compromise Unlikely to Raid Transit Funds

By Ben Fried |
According to a list posted by Politico, the Senate left transit funding untouched in the stim bill compromise brokered yesterday. For now, it appears safe to take a break from contacting your senators about this particular point of concern. Whether it’s smart policy to trim the recovery package while the economy hemorrhages jobs is a […]