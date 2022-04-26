Tuesday’s Headlines Are Down in the Flood

Fare-free transit is more equitable and boosts ridership, but may not have much impact on climate change. That’s because the ridership gains from going fare-free mostly come from people who would have walked, biked or stayed home, rather than driven. (City Lab)
A lack of transit investment means that average people must pay more for transportation. (Government Technology)
A new study finds that commuters with access to free public transportation don't drive any less — but they do take more leisure and shopping trips than those who have to pay their own fare, which could help provide local economies with the cash they need to provide a broader range of social services over time.
As the economy gradually improves, some transit budgets are looking a little rosier. In a few rare cases, transit agencies even have a surplus and need to decide how to handle it. One city wrestling with this question is Portland, where Tri-Met will either restore service that was recently cut or lower fares by extending […]