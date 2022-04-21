Thursday’s Headlines Are Appealing

The Biden administration is restoring regulations rolled back by the Trump administration that require federal agencies to consider the impact on climate change when reviewing new projects. (NPR)
At the request of the CDC, the U.S. Justice Department is appealing a court ruling striking down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on planes, trains and buses. (NBC News)
Many transit agencies are redesigning their routes to suite riders’ post-pandemic needs, and engaging with the community is key to that process. (Smart Cities Dive)
Around the country, cities are tearing down urban freeways that decimated Black communities, but some residents of Lafayette, Louisiana, welcome plans for an interstate to replace a surface highway where drivers regularly plow into people and buildings. Others think that hope is misplaced. (New York Times)
In the Portland area, sprawl is driving the push for freeway expansion, and tax evasion is driving sprawl as Vancouver, Washington, residents cross the Columbia River to shop in Oregon, which has no sales tax. (City Observatory)
Bikelash is coming to Cambridge, Massachusetts, which passed the nation’s strongest bike-lane plan two years ago. (Boston 25)
Phoenix light rail ridership is slowly recovering from the pandemic. (ABC 15)
A majority of Californians continue to support high-speed rail, even the currently abridged version of a planned Los Angeles-to-San Francisco line. (Metro Magazine, Streetsblog CAL)
Dallas Area Rapid Transit has extended a half-off fare program for low-income riders. (Community Impact)
Gas prices are emerging as a political issue, but drivers need to get over it. Centrist Democrats in Congress are proposing suspending the gas tax. That’s a bad idea because there’s no proven link between rising gas prices and President Biden’s approval rating, and it will just require spending other revenue on transportation instead. (Bloomberg) […]
Speaking to reporters earlier today, Federal Railroad Administration chief Joe Szabo said that people are driving less and using transit more — and that those changes are permanent. “America’s travel habits are undergoing rapid change,” he said. It’s a fact, he said (“not opinion — statistically proven”), calling on Congress to show that it understands […]