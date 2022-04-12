Tuesday’s Headlines Are Nowhere Near Zero

Despite American cities’ widespread adoption of Vision Zero, traffic deaths keep rising. Unlike in Europe, U.S. cities often back down in the face of drivers’ opposition when it comes time for implementation or fall prey to bureaucratic inertia from engineers used to designing streets to move cars quickly. (City Lab)
Banning continental flights and cars in city centers would deprive Russia of oil revenue and help Ukraine win the war. (The Guardian)
A Norwegian study found that cyclists who purchase e-bikes make more trips by bike and ride longer distances. (road.cc)
The “pedestrian dignity” movement seeks to create human-centered urban spaces. (Mashable)
The models used to predict traffic and parking needs from new development are woefully out of date. (Human Transit)
Big cities can learn something from on-demand transit innovations in rural communities. (Smart Cities Dive)
Light rail lines and an underground tunnel planned as part of Austin’s Project Connect have doubled in cost to over $10 billion, but officials say that won’t affect the scope of the project or require new taxes. (CBS Austin)
Atlanta and Gwinnett County’s transit agencies will use rideshare fees as matching funds for federal grants in renovating and expanding two transit stations. (Saporta Report)
Nashville transit agency WeGo opened the city’s first multimodal neighborhood transit hub. (Pride Publishing Group)
Most Seattle transit riders think the system is safe, but some are avoiding trains and buses due to crime concerns. (KOMO)
San Diego will bow to confused drivers and remove bike lanes from Gold Coast Drive. (CBS 8)
Orlando is tackling a long to-do list of Complete Streets projects. (WFTV)
A Utah driver killed two cyclists and blamed the deadly crash on her uncontrollable bowels. The woman also failed field sobriety tests, and a witness told police she appeared to have no intention of stopping. (New York Daily News)
The Providence Journal‘s editor commutes by bike 32 miles round-trip despite three crashes and 40 broken bones.
Birmingham grabbed headlines this week for its visionary new transport plan that will restrict car travel and expand sustainable transportation access throughout every inch of the city. Unfortunately, not our Birmingham.
Texas cities are some of the most dangerous places in the U.S. to walk or bike — or drive, for that matter. In 2013, the per capita traffic death rate in Texas was 24 percent higher than the nation as a whole. And because so many people live in the state, it regularly leads the nation in total […]