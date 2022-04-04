Monday’s Headlines to Start the Week

With sales soaring post-pandemic, car dealers are ready to party. (New York Times)
A Bay Area group is trying to integrate the region’s notoriously fractured transit system, which has 27 different agencies. (Transit Center)
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget emphasizes safer streets, with millions in funding for more traffic cameras, crossing guards, traffic enforcement, bike lanes and transit. (Washington Post)
The Federal Transit Administration has recommended San Antonio’s first bus rapid transit line for $158 million in funding. (San Antonio Report)
L.A.’ new Crenshaw/LAX light rail line is nearly complete. (NBC Los Angeles)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law guaranteeing Uber and Lyft drivers a minimum wage, but also preserving their classification as contractors rather than employees. (Reuters)
Shipping delays have put off the launch of Lime’s bike-share in Charleston. (Post and Courier)
A Salt Lake City man has fought for 16 years to try to get a sidewalk fixed. (KUTV)
Guerilla urbanists are covertly painting crosswalks at Los Angeles intersections. (NPR)
Since e-scooters are silent, U.K. researchers are working on developing a signature sound that would alert deaf pedestrians when they’re approaching. The trick is, it has to be somewhat annoying, but not too much. (The Guardian)