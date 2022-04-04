Monday’s Headlines to Start the Week

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the idea of a federal gas tax holiday, saying it wouldn’t benefit drivers much while also jeopardizing transportation funding. (The Hill)
  • Cities should devote just as much road space to bikes as they do to cars. (Forbes)
  • Uber has given up trying to disrupt the taxi industry. (American Prospect)
  • With sales soaring post-pandemic, car dealers are ready to party. (New York Times)
  • A Bay Area group is trying to integrate the region’s notoriously fractured transit system, which has 27 different agencies. (Transit Center)
  • Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget emphasizes safer streets, with millions in funding for more traffic cameras, crossing guards, traffic enforcement, bike lanes and transit. (Washington Post)
  • The Federal Transit Administration has recommended San Antonio’s first bus rapid transit line for $158 million in funding. (San Antonio Report)
  • L.A.’ new Crenshaw/LAX light rail line is nearly complete. (NBC Los Angeles)
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law guaranteeing Uber and Lyft drivers a minimum wage, but also preserving their classification as contractors rather than employees. (Reuters)
  • Shipping delays have put off the launch of Lime’s bike-share in Charleston. (Post and Courier)
  • A Salt Lake City man has fought for 16 years to try to get a sidewalk fixed. (KUTV)
  • Guerilla urbanists are covertly painting crosswalks at Los Angeles intersections. (NPR)
  • Since e-scooters are silent, U.K. researchers are working on developing a signature sound that would alert deaf pedestrians when they’re approaching. The trick is, it has to be somewhat annoying, but not too much. (The Guardian)

