Monday’s Headlines on MLK Day

The U.S. needs a new place-based transportation policy focusing on sustainability and climate change. (Urban Institute)
Melting permafrost will damage thousands of miles of roads. (Jalopnik)
Shaming drivers is pointless as long as streets are dangerous for biking and carmakers keep selling ever-larger SUVs. (Treehugger)
Bike mechanics are petitioning Walmart to stop selling crappy bikes that break quickly and can’t be repaired. (Vice)
The White House is backing a ride-sharing oversight bill introduced by Rep. Chris Smith after a fake Uber driver killed a New Jersey woman. (NJ.com)
Vision Zero programs often don’t work because cities implement small recommendations and don’t do the big, expensive ones. (D Magazine)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District is proposing a major overhaul of bus routes that will cut service to the suburbs while refocusing on the riders who stuck with transit during the pandemic. (Colorado Public Radio)
Closed to traffic during the pandemic, Ocean Drive in Miami Beach is reopening to cars, but with new two-way bike lanes and a block that will remain pedestrian only. (City Lab)
Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority CEO Jeffrey Parker has died in an apparent suicide, stepping in front a train Friday night. (Saporta Report)