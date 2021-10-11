All Monday’s Headlines Are Local

At The Transport Politic, Yonah Freemark has made it a tradition to catalog new transit projects every year. He reports that 2014 will see a significant expansion of rail and bus rapid transit lines. “Virtually every metropolitan region in the United States and Canada is investing millions of dollars in new transit expansion projects,” he […]
At The Transport Politic, Yonah Freemark has made it a tradition to catalog new transit projects every year. He reports that 2014 will see a significant expansion of rail and bus rapid transit lines. “Virtually every metropolitan region in the United States and Canada is investing millions of dollars in new transit expansion projects,” he writes: […]