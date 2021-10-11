All Monday’s Headlines Are Local

  • The Washington Post profiles all the players in the infrastructure fight.
  • San Francisco, New York City and Chicago have the heftiest parking fines in the country. (Route Fifty)
  • A safety crisis and then the pandemic threatened the D.C. Metro, one of the best transit systems in the U.S., but its regional partners are banding together to save it. (Governing)
  • Major opposition to Phoenix light rail has come from small business owners who fret about the impact from construction. The city now has a program to help them. (Next City)
  • A new report says that Houston needs better transit service despite lower ridership. (Chronicle)
  • Streetsblog California editors Joe Linton and Roger Rudick took a tour of high-speed rail construction.
  • Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield writes in the Reader that Chicago has a chance to create a citywide network of protected bike lanes, but only if it abandons its incrementalist approach.
  • New York City’s bike-share reduced oil consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by thousands of tons. (Axios)
  • Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe isn’t happy that the House hasn’t passed the infrastructure bill yet. (The Hill)
  • Three candidates for Atlanta mayor are in favor of transit along the Beltline, a trail on an abandoned railbed that loops around the city. (WABE)
  • A new Spokane bus loop has been delayed until 2023. (Spokesman-Review)
  • Rhode Island has ordered Providence to stop work on a bike lane or pay $4.4 million. (Westerly Sun)
  • Orlando is partnering with NASA and a German company to facilitate oversized drones. (Sentinel)
  • Philadelphia’s “streeteries” show that businesses benefit when streets are reclaimed for people. (WHYY)
  • Grand Rapids is halfway towards its goal of 12,000 downtown residents by 2025. (MLive)
  • Cleveland is creating a Vision Zero plan. (Spectrum News)
  • Tik Tok, the favored social media app of Gen Z, is bringing attention to Denver’s busted sidewalks. (5280)
  • More drivers are complying with London’s ban on polluting vehicles in the city center. (Smart Cities World)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A Look at the Year Ahead for Transit Expansion

By Angie Schmitt |
At The Transport Politic, Yonah Freemark has made it a tradition to catalog new transit projects every year. He reports that 2014 will see a significant expansion of rail and bus rapid transit lines. “Virtually every metropolitan region in the United States and Canada is investing millions of dollars in new transit expansion projects,” he […]

A Look at the Year Ahead for Transit Expansion

By Angie Schmitt |
At The Transport Politic, Yonah Freemark has made it a tradition to catalog new transit projects every year. He reports that 2014 will see a significant expansion of rail and bus rapid transit lines. “Virtually every metropolitan region in the United States and Canada is investing millions of dollars in new transit expansion projects,” he writes: […]