You’ll Like Monday’s Headlines
- Republicans are using transit spending in previous COVID relief bills and President Biden’s infrastructure plan as an excuse not to fund transit in the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization bill. (Bloomberg)
- Can Biden finally halt the damage incurred by the U.S.’s network of interstate highways? (City Lab)
- Cities are submitting creative infrastructure proposals and re-examining old projects (Washington Post) in response to a Biden administration grant program that prioritizes climate change and equity that may not be all it’s cracked up to be (Streetsblog USA).
- Stories are infrastructure. (The Atlantic)
- Car subscriptions were supposed to be the next big thing, but then the driverless utopia never happened, and now they’ve all but vanished. (Jalopnik)
- The car that two people were riding in when it crashed and burned in Texas was “driverless,” but not the way Tesla or the New York Times thinks it means.
- A new study shows how Dallas could sink I-345 or turn it into a surface boulevard and repair the damage the freeway inflicted on neighborhoods. (D Magazine)
- A private company is proposing a 19-mile light rail line in Las Vegas after the local government rejected a similar public project. (LV Sun)
- Colorado residents are calling for more state investment in transit, walking and biking. (KRDO)
- It’s a shame that too often cities don’t fix streets until a driver kills someone on a bike, but that’s usually how it works. (Los Angeles Times, WTOP)
- The U.S. should look abroad to find solutions for street safety. (Urban Institute)
- Vive le Québec City! Il a l’arret d’autobus les plus hideux. (And you can watch it all on the ICI Québec YouTube broadcast. We didn’t understand it all, but they LOVED out Sorriest Bus Stop contest bracket: