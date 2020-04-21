Tuesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

People who are afraid of riding transit during the coronavirus pandemic are turning to bikes instead. Bike commuting is up from less than 1 percent to 5 percent, and some bike shops are running out of stock (Reuters). It’s booming in cities like Philadelphia and New York, even as others, like Cincinnati and Washington, D.C., close off spaces to cyclists (American Prospect). Another example: Houston’s BCycle bike-share set a record with 26,000 trips in March (KHOU)
America’s streets were designed for reckless driving, and it’s become even more obvious now that there’s no traffic to slow people down. (Strong Towns)
Oakland’s “slow streets” are working, with no collisions or large gatherings reported in the week since the city restricted traffic on the first of what is expected to be 74 miles of streets. (City Lab)
Without HOV lanes and congestion pricing, self-driving cars will worsen congestion and pollution in Washington, D.C. in the coming decades, according to local government study. (Washington Post)
San Diego’s transit system has abandoned its ambitious expansion plans that were set for a November vote, citing a desire to focus on maintaining existing service during the coronavirus pandemic. (Union-Tribune)
Honolulu’s troubled light rail project now faces an $80-million shortfall, thanks to declining tax revenue from gas sales and hotel rooms. (Hawaii News Now)
Seattle’s Sound Transit and Minneapolis’s Metro Transit are both making additional service cuts as revenue and ridership decline. Sound Transit has also suspended fare collection.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is requiring everyone to wear a mask while riding public transportation. (Fox 5)
The Louisiana DOT is moving ahead with widening I-10 through Baton Rouge. (WBRZ)
The U.K. is letting local governments fast-track road closures during the coronavirus crisis so walkers and bikers can practice social distancing. (Forbes)
Honk if you love transit! Amtrak asked bus and train operators to honk their horns last week to honor the transit workers putting their health at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. (The Verge)
