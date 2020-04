Tuesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

People who are afraid of riding transit during the coronavirus pandemic are turning to bikes instead. Bike commuting is up from less than 1 percent to 5 percent, and some bike shops are running out of stock ( Reuters ). It’s booming in cities like Philadelphia and New York, even as others, like Cincinnati and Washington, D.C., close off spaces to cyclists ( American Prospect ). Another example: Houston’s BCycle bike-share set a record with 26,000 trips in March ( KHOU