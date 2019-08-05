Monday’s Headlines
- The auto industry frets that, if self-driving cars never run people over, fearless jaywalkers will grind traffic to a halt (New York Times). And the problem is? (Actually, in case you missed it, Streetsblog explored that question.)
- Democratic presidential candidates didn’t talk much about cities or infrastructure during last week’s debates. (Crain’s Detroit Business)
- With the rise of e-commerce, cities should be adopting delivery policies to avoid clogged streets (Governing). New York City started doing just that (Streetsblog), but all the local news outlets only griped about the lost parking.
- Months after the Trump Administration pulled federal funding for Central Valley high speed rail, California is poised to pull the plug on the rest of the project by reallocating remaining funds to projects in Los Angeles and the Bay Area (L.A. Times). That might be a wiser use of the money, but the bait-and-switch reveals that the whole thing was a pipe dream all along, opines the San Jose Mercury News.
- Downtown and Algiers will be the first neighborhoods to get protected bike lanes under New Orleans’s new bike master plan. (Advocate)
- Phoenix’s Valley Metro is posting “ambassadors” at light rail stations to improve riders’ experiences (KJZZ). Maybe it’s a coincidence, but voters just so happen to go to the polls this month for a referendum on light rail.
- Seattle’s streetcar ridership rose 31 percent last year. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
- Baltimore has awarded e-scooter permits to four companies — but not Bird, the first to introduce e-scooters to the city. (Sun)
- San Francisco has opened up e-scooter permitting after a successful pilot project. (Tech Crunch)
- Dallas ride-share Alto hires its own drivers and is marketing itself as a safer alternative to Uber and Lyft. (WBAP)
- Austin now has two bus-only lanes downtown. (American-Statesman)
- PETA is protesting in North Carolina after the Greensboro Transit Agency refused to run its anti-circus ads. (News & Record)