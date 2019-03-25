Parking Madness 2019 Round 1: Oakland vs. Atlanta

Atlanta

We’re on to our second round one match in this year’s Parking Madness competition — comparing different cities that have repaired their parking craters with useful infill development: more city!

This competition highlights a really hopeful trend underway in cities; Parking craters all over the country are disappearing. In our first matchup, Minneapolis knocked off a formidable contender in Kansas City by a decisive 64 percent to 36 percent final score.

Today’s matchup features two former parking craters next to transit stations in Atlanta and Oakland.

Atlanta

The photos below show the Candler Park MARTA Station on the east side of Atlanta.

It was submitted to the competition by reader Carl Holt, who writes:

Atlanta’s transit system built a lot of Park and Ride stations in its historic, streetcar suburbs. Edgewood/Candler Park was part of the first stations to open in 1979, it is located three miles outside of Downtown Atlanta. MARTA’s Edgewood/Candler Park was the first transit-oriented development built on existing surface park-and-ride lot. It meets MARTA’s goal of affordable units, has a small buried parking garage. Phase II includes a public greenspace and commercial space.

Atlanta’s transit agency, MARTA, deserves credit for taking the lead in redeveloping parking lots by its rail stations, and trying to include affordability. These developments produce more housing options for Atlantans in walkable areas and help boost ridership by expanding the population living near transit.

Here’s a great roundup from Curbed of all the projects MARTA has helped developed.

Oakland

Next up, we’re looking at the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland California. This submission comes from reader Adriana Valencia, who notes, as you’ll see, that it’s still under construction.

Valencia writes:

Still in-progress. But impressive transformation nevertheless! The BRIDGE housing component is already done, a parking structure is done (it’s what they did first.) Parcels C and D are either open or about to (maccommons.com) and the Parcel B tower is on its fifth or sixth story of a 20+-story tower.

This is the plan for the BART MacArthur Station, currently under construction, in Oakland. Plan:
One really nice feature of both of these projects is that they include some affordable housing. Transit-oriented development that includes affordable housing is really important if transit agencies are trying to boost ridership, because lower-income people rely on transit much more than higher-income.

Which deserves to go on to the second round? (And stay tuned for our next first-round battle, Houston vs. Boston, later in the week.)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    That MacArthurt BART “before” photo is good and old. It’s missing some buildings erected in 2008.

  • 94110

    It’s worth noting explicitly, BART has a policy of replacing any “lost” parking. It’s why they built a multistory parking structure before building housing.

    Because the Bay Area is well known to have a “Parking Crisis” and “Housing Craters”.

    BART deserves to lose this. Oh yeah, they are also only charging $3 a day for parking. That could double and they would still fill their lot. Maybe it would take until 8am:
    https://www.bart.gov/stations/mcar

  • KJ

    It is good to see that Oakland is breaking up that giant block, too. But yes, they need to charge more for parking; $3 in the middle of a city (next to a rail line) in crazy-low.

  • MARTA in Atlanta is doing the “replacement of lost spaces” thing too with it’s transit oriented developments (which, to my eyes, are more like transit-proximate developments, since in design they don’t seem any less oriented to cars than your average Texas Doughnut located anywhere).

    Is this a federal requirement for stations that received FTA assistance? Someone told me it was but I don’t know.

  • SF Guest

    BART doesn’t charge more than $3 at all their stations except Oakland West. If they increase their parking fee structure they would potentially lose customers to buses and promote more solo occupant vehicles to drive to work.

