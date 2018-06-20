Why Affordable Housing Is So Important for Development Near Transit

New development at Denver RTD's Alameda Station. Photo: Denver Infill
What happens when you build housing around transit, but it’s not affordable to the people who ride transit the most?

Denver is finding out, as parcels near new light rail stations fill out with development. An estimated 29 percent of new housing in the region is within half a mile of rail stations, report Eleni Bardaka and John Hersey in a guest post for TransitCenter, but that doesn’t mean the people living in those homes are riding transit very much.

Bardaka, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, and Hershey, a TOD planner at the Denver Regional Transit District, surveyed more than 300 people who live within a 10-minute walk of Denver’s new light rail stations. Comparing residents of new market-rate housing to low-income households, they found wildly different travel habits.

More than 90 percent of the market-rate households owned at least one car, while less than half of the low-income households did. And almost 70 percent of market-rate housing residents used a personal car for most of their trips, while 66 percent of low-income households primarily used transit.

If transit expansion isn’t accompanied by affordable housing policies, they conclude, it’s going to fail:

Without equitable planning and policies in place, major transit investment can generate new demand for development in areas that quickly transition from economic afterthoughts to high-end enclaves of housing, retail, and offices catering to higher-income earners while leaving behind low-income households who could most benefit from improved transit access. Transit agencies may then find themselves the victims of their own expansion, setting in motion a speculative real estate market that delivers high-rent land uses but few new transit riders.

Denver isn’t unique. Economic displacement has been identified as a factor in declining transit ridership in Portland, in a pattern that’s suspected to apply in other cities with rising costs of living.

Funding to subsidize low-income housing isn’t easy to come by, but Denver has been using a number of different financing tools to provide equitable transit-oriented development (eTOD is the shorthand). Complementary policies like reducing parking requirements also help, Bardaka and Hersey write:

Identifying financing gaps inherent to eTOD, Enterprise Community Loan Fund partnered with a number of other public- and private-sector investors to create the Denver Regional TOD Fund. One investor, the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), has tailored its low income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program to benefit eTOD projects, while another, the City and County of Denver (CCD), has contributed considerable resources to create or preserve affordable housing in station areas, has reduced parking requirements in station areas, and promotes complementary transportation demand management principles in project development.

Using a combination of those methods, Denver was able to deliver 65 new homes at its 38th & Blake Station affordable for households making 30 percent of area median income.

    “What happens when you build housing around transit, but it’s not affordable to the people who ride transit the most?”

    Someone needs to educate the little yimby mob in the Bay Area. They talk out of both sides of their mouth, promoting TOD that completely misses the mark and furthers gentrification, all the while giving lip service to those who will never afford to live in same TOD. Public funds will never, never be available to subsidize housing at scale. What’s your answer?

Can Transit-Oriented Development Lift All Boats?

By Tanya Snyder |
Streetsblog San Francisco reported earlier this week that the Metropolitan Transportation Commission has made a $10 million funding commitment to a mixed-use affordable housing project in the Tenderloin neighborhood, a convenient two-block walk from the nearest Muni stop: The development at 168 Eddy Street would provide 153 new apartments reserved for low-income families and space […]

New Jersey Squanders Transit By Surrounding Stations With Sprawl

By Tanya Snyder |
New Jersey is the most population-dense state in the country, and many residents get to work via one of its several transit systems. But too many of New Jersey’s transit stations are surrounded by single-family housing, severely limiting the number of people — especially low-income people — with convenient, walkable access to transit. Some entire transit lines […]
The Garnett MARTA station in downtown Atlanta, surrounded by parking

A Fixation on Parking Threatens Transit Progress in Atlanta

By Yonah Freemark |
Darin Givens is frustrated with how Atlanta is planning for the future. “We don’t feel like the city is building transit that fits needs, or places that fit transit,” says the founder of local advocacy site Thread ATL. “You see nodes of density nowhere near transit, located nowhere near a MARTA station or a regular MARTA bus. We’re not matching development and transit.”