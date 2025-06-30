Monday’s Headlines, Ranked

- The Twin Cities and the New York City bureaus of Brooklyn and Queens join Seattle and San Francisco atop People for Bikes' annual city rankings. Davis, California is the bike-friendliest mid-sized city, while among small cities, car-free Mackinac Island, Michigan had a perfect score (Streetsblog USA). Another recent study by used bike website buycycle ranked Portland No. 1.
- Smart Growth America ranked the best complete streets policies adopted in 2023 and 2024. San Antonio led the way (KSAT), followed by Nashville, the Ohio towns of Clyde and Bluffton, and Boca Raton, Florida. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Uber is in talks with Travis Kalanick, the company cofounder who was forced out in 2017, about buying an autonomous vehicle startup to compete with Waymo. (New York Times)
- Lyft wants input from its human drivers on how to incorporate robotaxis. (Quartz)
- Tesla's robotaxi rollout is going about as well as expected for a company run by a CEO whose rockets keep exploding. (The Verge)
- Maryland is looking at expanding commuter rail service MARC into Virginia and Delaware (Washington Post). Meanwhile, the Red Line remains in limbo (Baltimore Banner).
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit approved a budget that cuts service by 35 percent, lays off 38 percent of staff and raises fares by 25 cents. It will take effect unless the Pennsylvania legislature approves state funding for transit agencies. (Union Progress)
- More than a year after Indianapolis committed to Vision Zero, the city has yet to finalize an action plan. (Mirror)
- Denver has an ambitious new bike infrastructure plan, but will the city follow through on it? (Westword)
- Copper thieves in Seattle are disrupting Sound Transit service and endangering train passengers. (KOMO)
- Newly elected Omaha Mayor John Ewing, who ran as a streetcar skeptic, is now coming around to it. (World-Herald)
- Post Malone fans who saw his concert Saturday in Portland could use their tickets to ride TriMet for free.
- Despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford's claims that very few Toronto residents commute on two wheels, bikes and other micro-mobility devices make up more than half the traffic on one Toronto street. (Carbon Upfront)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines, Ranked
New reports rank the best cities for biking and the best complete streets policies. Plus, the robotaxi wars have begun.
