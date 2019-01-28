Monday’s Headlines

- Even though the partial federal shutdown is over — for now — small and mid-sized transit agencies are still facing cutbacks. It could take months to process all the reimbursement requests that have piled up over the past five weeks. (Politico)
- Baltimore is cutting funding for new bike lanes — and the infrastructure projects that are being cut are ones that should have already been completed, according to the city’s bike master plan. (Greater Greater Washington)
- How is Vision Zero doing in Boston? It’s hard to tell, because unlike other cities, the Boston police department doesn’t collect or release crash data. (WGBH)
- Virginia’s D.C. Metro board members are threatening to block a proposal to extend trains’ hours. They say local governments can’t afford even a modest $4-million expense to add an hour of service. (WTOP)
- Et tu, Bay Area? Marin officials want to ease rush-hour traffic for car drivers by letting them steal a bike lane on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge. (KPIX)
- A group that’s opposed to light rail in South Phoenix says it’s gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot. (Fox 10)
- Flagstaff could build a new parking garage downtown even though a study found a much smaller-than-expected shortage of parking spaces. Apparently improving transit or encouraging biking and walking isn’t on the table. (Arizona Daily Sun)
- Bike-shares are often criticized for favoring affluent neighborhoods, but Charleston’s Holy Spokes is offering $5 annual memberships to low- and moderate-income users. (City Paper)
- Oakland County, Mich. cities are negotiating with Detroit’s MoGo to bring bike-share stations to the inner-ring suburbs. (Daily Tribune)
- The new Milwaukee streetcar got a ridership boost during a severe snowstorm last week. (WISN)
- Yay! Something else to block the sidewalk: Amazon delivery drones. (Ars Technica)