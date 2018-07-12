Today’s Headlines

  • Self-Driving Cars Still Confused by People Crossing the Road (Wired)
  • Uber Wants a Monopoly on Transportation (Engadget)
  • Seattle DOT, Streetcar Face Budget Shortfalls (Seattle Times)
  • Beltline Group Pushes Atlanta to Fully Fund Light Rail (AJC)
  • St. Louis Streetcar Could Start Running as Soon as August (Fox 2)
  • Pierce County Moves Forward on Bus Rapid Transit (News Tribune)
  • Vancouver Approves Light Rail and Bus Spending (Journal of Commerce)
  • Ban Cars to Make Way for Scooters and Bikes (Tech Crunch)
  • How People Walking Became Vilified as “Jaywalkers” (Connect Savannah)