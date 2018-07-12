Today’s Headlines

- Self-Driving Cars Still Confused by People Crossing the Road (Wired)
- Uber Wants a Monopoly on Transportation (Engadget)
- Seattle DOT, Streetcar Face Budget Shortfalls (Seattle Times)
- Beltline Group Pushes Atlanta to Fully Fund Light Rail (AJC)
- St. Louis Streetcar Could Start Running as Soon as August (Fox 2)
- Pierce County Moves Forward on Bus Rapid Transit (News Tribune)
- Vancouver Approves Light Rail and Bus Spending (Journal of Commerce)
- Ban Cars to Make Way for Scooters and Bikes (Tech Crunch)
- How People Walking Became Vilified as “Jaywalkers” (Connect Savannah)