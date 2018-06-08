Today’s Headlines

- Atlanta Expanding Transit as Ridership Declines (AJC)
- DC Should Make Stanley Cup Traffic Restrictions Permanent (Mobility Lab)
- Lawsuit Challenges Seattle Light Rail Expansion (KOMO, KIRO, Weekly)
- Who Knew What When About NoVa Metro Station Cuts? (Washington Post)
- Feds Give Wisconsin $160 Million for I-94 Construction (Journal Times)
- Charlotte Plans to Close Gap in Bike/Walking Path Along Blue Line (Observer)
- FTA Wants Hawaii to Sell Light-Rail Bonds It Doesn’t Need (Civil Beat)
- Investors Wary of Plan to Cap Atlanta Freeway With Park (Curbed)
- Oregon Transit Agency Cuts and Simplifies Fares (Daily Astorian)
- An E-Scooter Skeptic Is Converted (NYT)