Today’s Headlines

  • Atlanta Expanding Transit as Ridership Declines (AJC)
  • DC Should Make Stanley Cup Traffic Restrictions Permanent (Mobility Lab)
  • Lawsuit Challenges Seattle Light Rail Expansion (KOMO, KIRO, Weekly)
  • Who Knew What When About NoVa Metro Station Cuts? (Washington Post)
  • Feds Give Wisconsin $160 Million for I-94 Construction (Journal Times)
  • Charlotte Plans to Close Gap in Bike/Walking Path Along Blue Line (Observer)
  • FTA Wants Hawaii to Sell Light-Rail Bonds It Doesn’t Need (Civil Beat)
  • Investors Wary of Plan to Cap Atlanta Freeway With Park (Curbed)
  • Oregon Transit Agency Cuts and Simplifies Fares (Daily Astorian)
  • An E-Scooter Skeptic Is Converted (NYT)