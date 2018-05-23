Today’s Headlines

  • Seattle Could Add More Bike Lanes If It Didn’t Rebuild Whole Streets for Each Project (Seattle Times)
  • Detroit Isn’t Maintaining Its 260 Miles of New Bike Lanes (Project D)
  • Construction Starts on Center City Protected Bike Lane in Philly (Philly Mag)
  • Atlanta Shifting Away From “All Cars, All the Time” (Curbed)
  • Latest Inspection Finds More DC Metro Safety Problems (WTOP)
  • Phoenix Council Approves Light Rail Extension to Metrocenter Mall (KJZZ)
  • Honolulu Removes Crosswalks That Aren’t at Traffic Lights (Civil Beat)
  • Oklahoma City Starts Six Months of Streetcar Testing This Week (Oklahoman)
  • Richmond Drivers Aren’t Used to the Floating Parking for a Protected Bike Lane Yet (Times-Dispatch)
  • Memphis Bike-Share Launches This Morning (WREG)