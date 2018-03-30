Parking Madness: Greenville vs. Portland

greenville_portland

Today’s match brings us halfway through the first round of Parking Madness, our annual tournament where the nation’s ugliest urban parking expanses vie for the Golden Crater.

Parking moonscapes in Houston and Lansing have secured spots in the second round so far. Voting is still open in yesterday’s match between Providence and Surrey.

Up next is a contest between two smaller cities with downtowns that suffer from a deficit of “town” and an oversupply of asphalt. It’s Greenville, North Carolina vs. Portland, Maine.

Greenville

greenville crater

An anonymous reader sent in this vista of the Uptown District in Greenville, North Carolina. It’s the restaurant and entertainment destination in a college town with amount 90,000 full-time residents, and it is heavily paved:

Look carefully and you’ll notice that half of Greenville, NC’s downtown is parking and/or vehicular right-of-way. With a campus of 30,000 immediately adjacent (you can see buildings in the lower right portion of the picture), there’s almost a complete lack of bike racks. Amazing, the four city-block surface parking lot is reserved for university students, while the garage and two city-block surface lot immediately across the street is for city government staff. Eight city blocks, six parking lots and a parking garage. Crater status confirmed.

Portland

portland crater

Reader Thomas Nosal nominated the waterfront area in downtown Portland, Maine. He notes the classic parking crater pathology — there is never “enough” parking:

The city recently conducted a parking study that measured the existing parking supply, I was blown away to learn that Portland’s CBD has a similar percentage of land area devoted to parking to Dallas, TX!

And yet the common refrain: “There’s nowhere to park”!

That parking study counted about 16,000 parking spaces in Portland’s center city. (Only 66,000 people live in the whole city city of Portland.) Nevertheless, in addition to pointing out a few ways to shift trips away from personal cars, one of the consultants’ recommendations was to build another garage.

parking_madness_2018

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Parking Madness 2015: Tampa vs. Waterville, Maine

By Angie Schmitt |
So far in round one of this year’s Parking Madness tourney, the parking crater in downtown Newport News, Virginia, knocked off the surface parking right by L.A.’s North Hollywood metro station, and the parking-scarred waterfront of Camden, New Jersey, beat out downtown Mobile and its carpet of parking lots. Today’s matchup pits sunny Tampa, Florida, […]

Parking Madness 2015 Elite Eight: Newport News vs. Syracuse

By Angie Schmitt |
Yesterday, Camden knocked off Detroit in Parking Madness, giving the Garden State the first spot in our Final Four. Today’s match pairs up dreadful parking expanses in Newport News and Syracuse, and it’s up to you to tell us which is the worst. Syracuse That right there is the picture that put Syracuse over the top in its first-round matchup […]

Parking Madness 2015: Asheville vs. Syracuse

By Angie Schmitt |
Only two spots remain in the Elite Eight of Streetsblog’s Parking Madness bracket. Yesterday, the parking fields by GM headquarters along the Detroit waterfront prevailed over the parking crater around the BART station in Bay Area suburb Walnut Creek. Today, Asheville, North Carolina, faces Rust Belt stalwart Syracuse. Asheville This entry comes to us from the fine folks at Kostelec Planning, […]

Parking Madness: Minneapolis vs. Columbia, South Carolina

By Angie Schmitt |
Today we’re getting a look at the last two contestants in Streetsblog’s Parking Madness bracket, the tournament that will “crown” the worst parking crater in the U.S. But don’t worry. Milwaukee, Tulsa, Dallas, Atlanta, Louisville, Cleveland, Houston, and today’s winner still need to do battle to determine the final victor. The final first round match-up […]
little_rock_atlanta

Parking Madness: Little Rock vs. Atlanta

By Angie Schmitt |
Of all the places that have been marred by surface parking, the saddest might be city blocks served by transit, where walking should reign and driving should not be necessary. We're seeing in this year's Parking Madness tournament that there's an abundance of these places around the United States.