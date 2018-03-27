Parking Madness 2018: Houston vs. Jacksonville

houston_jacksonville

Your NCAA bracket may be busted but we’ve got a fresh new Sweet 16 for you here at Parking Madness, Streetsblog’s annual tournament to name and shame the worst parking craters in America.

In the sixth year of this competition, there’s still no shortage of entries terrible enough to make the cut. We narrowed down to this field of 16 parking abominations from a batch of reader submissions that proved once again the supply of parking-scarred American cities is truly bottomless.

There are no second chances in Parking Madness — once a crater competes in the tourney, it can’t come back for another run at the title. But some cities have more than one parking atrocity, and to kick things off, we have two towns that have competed before. Houston and Jacksonville give us a classic match-up between a stadium parking bomb and a nasty urban redevelopment project.

Houston

houston_stadium_crater

Stadium parking craters have a long and storied tradition in this tournament, and Houston’s is one of the biggest. The sports venue and convention center cluster known as NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) is 305 acres large, and most of that land is consumed by parking.

Like other forms of urban parking blight, sports stadium complexes are often subsidized to a scandalous degree. It’s hard to believe how much public money goes toward creating huge dead zones that generate large volumes of traffic on the rare occasion they’re in use. Houston has a lot of urgent rebuilding needs following Hurricane Harvey, and the powers that be think car storage is one of them: Harris County just approved $105 million to refurbish the Astrodome (where the Astros haven’t played in years), including … a 1,400-space garage.

Jacksonville

jacksonville_crater

This is what remains of the LaVilla neighborhood in Jacksonville, just west of downtown. Much of the area was razed in the 1990s, our anonymous submitter informs us, in a failed redevelopment scheme:

The proverbial phoenix has not risen from the ashes more than 20 years later and contains parking lots, empty fields (used as parking) and suburban style development within the city’s grid.

Some of these parking lots serve stations for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s “Skyway Express” — an automated monorail that, in the words of our nominator, moves people “from nowhere to… well, kinda nowhere.”

Vote below to decide which parking crater advances to round two.

parking_madness_2017

  • I went with Jxville because stadiums and convention centers are always so bad, almost without fail sitting in the middle of a dead zone of asphalt. (There are exceptions, and I’d like to see a run-off between GOOD stadiums.

    But the Jxville is so sad and wasteful, I had to give it the nod. Places where people live and play should not be just blobs of buildings plopped into parking lots.

  • gojoblogo

    There does not seem to be a vote button. Am I missing something?

  • whittx

    Jacksonville, since it is close to the center of town, while the Astrodome area is several miles from downtown.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Parking Madness: Atlanta vs Denver

By Angie Schmitt |
In the race to the bottom that is Parking Madness, Streetsblog’s Sweet 16-style tournament of terrible downtown parking craters, 10 cities have faced off so far. But there are more, so many more awful parking wastelands in otherwise proud American cities. In this post, the match up is Atlanta versus Denver. Remember to cast your […]

Parking Madness 2015: Can Your Parking Crater Compete?

By Angie Schmitt |
  March is a special month on Streetsblog. It’s the time when the nation’s worst downtown parking scars face off head-to-head for the shame of winning the “golden crater” — and the local publicity bonanza that comes with it. For the third year running, we’re asking you to help seed the bracket in our Parking […]

Parking Craters: Scourge of American Downtowns

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
Streetsblog’s Angie Schmitt popularized the term “parking crater,” defined simply as “a depression in the middle of an urban area formed by the absence of buildings.” Various types of “meteors” left behind parking craters in the 20th century — sprawl subsidies,  highway building, the erosion of manufacturing. Whatever the cause, parking craters destroy sections of downtowns and make the environment inhospitable and […]

Parking Madness: Louisville vs. San Diego

By Angie Schmitt |
This week we’re really getting into the thick of our Parking Madness tournament, the hunt for the worst parking crater in an American downtown. Today’s match-up features a Kentucky river city that has done a number on its downtown and a California beach city with a weak spot for asphalt: It’s Louisville versus San Diego! […]

Parking Madness 2015! First Match: Camden vs. Mobile

By Angie Schmitt |
Happy Selection Thursday, Streetsblog readers — our annual Parking Madness tournament kicks off today. Over the next few weeks, these 16 cities and towns will vie for the coveted Golden Crater, awarded to the most horrendous pit of parking to blight an American downtown. It’s year three of this competition, and we’re in absolutely no […]