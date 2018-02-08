Today’s Headlines

- No, Really—Trump Will Unveil Infrastructure Plan Details Monday (CNBC)
- Wisconsin Lawmakers Want to Use Tolls to Match Trump Grants (Journal Sentinel)
- VA Legislators Propose Uber/Lyft Surcharge to Fund D.C. Metro (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- High-Speed Train Developers Say Houston Mall Is Perfect for Station (Texas Tribune)
- Tampa Officials Question Plan to Have BRT Run on Highway Shoulders (TBO)
- With Others Out, Two Detroit Counties Might Go It Alone on Transit (Michigan Bridge)
- Blue Line Extension Is a Priority for Northwest Minnesota Lawmakers (Sun Post)
- Nashville Council Officially Sets May 1 as Transit Referendum Date (Tennessean)
- Alabama Bill Would Provide State Funding for Transit for the First Time (AL.com)