Today’s Headlines

  • Supposedly, Trump’s Infrastructure Bill Is Being Written Now (The Hill)
  • Seattle’s Investment in Transit Has Been Good for Business (Mobility Lab)
  • DC and MD Split With VA on LaHood Plan to Replace Metro Board (Post)
  • Cincinnati’s SORTA Faces Cuts (Enquirer) Because Its Buses Are Old (WCPO)
  • Transit Agencies Should Turn Parking Into Affordable Housing (Fast Company)
  • Phoenix Considers Offering Social Services to the Homeless on Trains (ABC 15)
  • Kansas City Streetcar Looks to Expand North (Star)
  • Omaha Officials Say Streetcar Will Bring Jobs Back to Downtown (World-Herald)
  • Want to Ride the Minneapolis Metro on Super Bowl Sunday? That’ll Be $2,500 (City Paper)