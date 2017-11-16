Today’s Headlines

- Supposedly, Trump’s Infrastructure Bill Is Being Written Now (The Hill)
- Seattle’s Investment in Transit Has Been Good for Business (Mobility Lab)
- DC and MD Split With VA on LaHood Plan to Replace Metro Board (Post)
- Cincinnati’s SORTA Faces Cuts (Enquirer) Because Its Buses Are Old (WCPO)
- Transit Agencies Should Turn Parking Into Affordable Housing (Fast Company)
- Phoenix Considers Offering Social Services to the Homeless on Trains (ABC 15)
- Kansas City Streetcar Looks to Expand North (Star)
- Omaha Officials Say Streetcar Will Bring Jobs Back to Downtown (World-Herald)
- Want to Ride the Minneapolis Metro on Super Bowl Sunday? That’ll Be $2,500 (City Paper)