Today’s Headlines

  • Small Businesses Urge DC Metro to Expand Service and Lower Fares (Post)
  • Seattle Council Members Skeptical of New Streetcar (KIRO)
  • Bikelash Hits Twin Cities as Bike Lanes Spread (Star Tribune)
  • Utah Legislators Can’t Agree on Transit Reforms (Deseret News)
  • Next City Dives Into U.S.’s Only Private High-Speed Rail: Florida’s Brightline
  • Study: Self-Driving Cars Will Lead to Denser City Cores AND More Sprawl (The Drive)
  • Omaha Transit Buys 28 Smoother, Cleaner New Buses (World-Herald)
  • Art Project Leads to Return of Streetcars to El Paso and Juarez (T4America)
  • The “Complaining About Bike Clutter” Craze Comes to Dallas (NBC 5)
  • Wait, Is the Maryland Hyperloop Leg Actually Happening? (Post; WAMU)