Wednesday’s Headlines Get Ready for Turkey Day
Try not drive if you can help it, and if you can't, stay safe out there.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EST on November 25, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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